Page County provides additional funds for SWIPCO

Additional funding has been approved for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council by the Page County Board of Supervisors.

During the Aug. 3 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, an additional $1,000 appropriation was approved for SWIPCO from the local option sales tax fund. Supervisor Alan Armstrong said SWIPCO had requested the $1,000 increase before the board set this year’s fiscal budget, but the increase request was not noticed and only $5,000 was budgeted for this fiscal year.

Armstrong said the Southwest Iowa Housing trust fund was started in 2007 and is funded through the Iowa Finance Authority. He said SWIPCO is required to have 10% match funding from local governments and then the dues paid by each county are required to meet the 10% government match requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Armstrong said the help provided by SWIPCO for housing stretches into even the smaller communities in Page County.

“Page County has received 76 projects in Page County, home repairs 63, six homeownership and seven demolitions for a total of $690,000 plus in six different Page County communities,” said Armstrong. “That was in five years of investment of $25,000. That many dollars came back through this (to the county).”

In other business: