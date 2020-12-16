Page County prepares for vaccine

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Page County the week of Dec. 21.

During the Dec. 8 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said Page County would receive the vaccine Moderna. A double-dosage is required of the Moderna vaccine, but it does not require storage in extremely cold temperatures.

Erdman said recipients of the first shipment of vaccines would be health care workers and skilled nursing facility residents.

“The government is putting pretty strict rules on who we can and can’t give it to,” said Erdman. “We do have to follow those protocols.”

Erdman said the hospitals in Page County would vaccinate their staff, and Page County Public Health would help vaccinate other healthcare workers.

Erdman said the county would receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments in phases, and she had only been provided information for the first Phase 1A.

“At this point, I do not know when we will have enough vaccines for the general public,” said Erdman.

Erdman anticipates the next phase of vaccines will go to essential workers in law enforcement and fire departments.