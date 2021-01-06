Page County officials take oath of office

Morris indicated there is no way to know how long the pandemic would affect county operations, creating additional expenses.

The fiscal year 2022 budget information from county departments are due Dec. 31. It was indicated the budget meetings would begin in January.

Included for review while working on the amendment is an ongoing financial matter with the state.

“There’s been an ongoing situation with mental health where some years ago there was a case outstanding that was disputed. They have come back, and it started at a significant amount, and it’s down to $13,000 now, but they’re going to start holding all Medicaid funds now if we don’t make a payment on that,” said Wellhausen.

Wellhausen said she is exploring the issue further as mental health operations and funding has changed. But she has found that many of the individuals involved in the case are no longer with the county or are deceased.