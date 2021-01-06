Page County officials take oath of office

During the Dec. 29 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, District 1 Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes was sworn into office, replacing Jon Herzberg, who did not seek re-election in November.
Administering the oath of office to elected officials Holmes, District 3 Supervisor Chuck Morris, Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Sheriff Lyle Palmer was Alan Armstrong, who holds the supervisors District 2 seat.
Supervisors plan to review how the CARES Act funding can benefit operations in the county as they begin working on the 2022 budget in January. Due to COVID-19 related expenses in the county for the sheriff’s office, public health, emergency management, information technology, and elections, a budget amendment is being written.
A $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stimulus bill was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump.
Morris said a considerable part of the county’s additional expenses linked to COVID-19 was overtime pay exceding $192,000.
Morris also noted a member of the compensation board suggested utilizing CARES Act funding to cover the recommended 4% salary increase for county payroll.
“Those funds were easy to access from the federal government through using their rules,” said Morris. “But the reality is many of the hours that were spent in service during COVID had already been budgeted.”
Morris indicated there is no way to know how long the pandemic would affect county operations, creating additional expenses.
The fiscal year 2022 budget information from county departments are due Dec. 31. It was indicated the budget meetings would begin in January.
Included for review while working on the amendment is an ongoing financial matter with the state.
“There’s been an ongoing situation with mental health where some years ago there was a case outstanding that was disputed. They have come back, and it started at a significant amount, and it’s down to $13,000 now, but they’re going to start holding all Medicaid funds now if we don’t make a payment on that,” said Wellhausen.
Wellhausen said she is exploring the issue further as mental health operations and funding has changed. But she has found that many of the individuals involved in the case are no longer with the county or are deceased.