Page County offers records online

Page County will soon be making many of its historical records available to the public through a new online system.

Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias updated the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25 on the status of the AcraSearch project to digitize records in her office as well as the office of the Page County Auditor. Digital copies of real estate documents filed with the Recorder, such as deeds and mortgages, are being created as part of the project.

Records being digitally preserved from the Auditor's office are transfer books, drainage records and the minutes of the Page County Board of Supervisors meetings.

"When we set out with this, Page County's preservation plan was to develop and execute a digital strategy to preserve and protect our historical records," Esaias said. "Today, 95% of the redaction process is complete back to 1935."

AcraSearch, which is based in Minnesota, was hired to complete the project. The first phase of the project started in 2020 with the creation of a searchable public archive of general indexes, land and lot files, and other miscellaneous records from Esaias' office. Transfer books as well as land and lot files from the Auditor were also included in the phase.

The second phase of the project involved the company being on site to scan documents from the two offices. Then, in June of 2021, Page County voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to finish the third phase of the project.

When that approval was issued last year, Page County Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said it would cost roughly $272,000 to digitize the remaining county records. He said there would also be an annual fee of $1,699 to cover updates each year.

When the ARPA funding was approved, Esaias estimated there were 378,590 images left to be scanned. Esaias said Tuesday the total project for her office now appears to include 384,660 pages of documents from 584 books.

Prior to the start of the digital project, option sales tax and records management funds were being used by the Auditor and the Recorder to preserve the books in their offices. Esaias said the books the documents are stored in for her office may contain up to 1,000 pages and it cost her office approximately $1,000 per book for lamination.

"Phase three also included an e-commerce archive that provided revenue-generating opportunities for Page County from the Recorder's miscellaneous books," Esaias said.

Therefore, Esaias asked the board for direction on how to proceed with making the digital records available to the public. One option Esaias presented was to offer remote access to the documents by adding recorded images to the searchable archive that had already been created.

Initially, Page County was presented the option of charging a fee for using the remote access. However, a new law since signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds limits what the county may be able to charge for a service like this.

Armstrong said the county would have to monitor that situation moving forward.

A second option, Esaias said, would be to make access to the searchable database available to the public at the Page County Courthouse. People could then go to the respective office to get a copy of the document they are looking for.

Esaias said even if the recorded images of documents were not added to the database, having the searchable indexes available remotely would benefit both offices. This would allow members of the public to do their own search for a record and provide a more exact explanation of the document needed rather than taking staff members away from other duties to conduct that initial search.

"Thinking back to when we first received those ARPA funds, one of the main goals of the ARPA dollars was to get all of the documents digitalized so they would be easier to use if there is ever something in the future," Armstrong said. "I still think that we need to get up and running and have that available to give people that information and keep things simpler."

During the tragic fire at the Page County Courthouse in 1991, many of these historic records were damaged. After the fire, the county undertook the painstaking task of having those records restored. As a result, Esaias said the county should be proud of developing and executing a strategy to preserve those documents digitally.

"In the case of another fire, or a pandemic, or any other unforeseen tragedy, I think we should be proud that we took this task on. I think it's a benefit for Page County," Esaias said.

"We were luck not to have all of (those books) destroyed during the fire. God forbid we have another fire, but if some catastrophe does occur, these are saved for posterity," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

After discussing the two options, the board unanimously voted to proceed with the first option of making the searchable archive, with digital images of the documents, available to the public remotely.

In other business, Page County Engineer J.D. King provided the board with an update on the repairs to O Avenue, also known as M63 or Stanton Road, to be completed by Henningsen Construction of Atlantic. Since work was completed on an 11-mile stretch of the road this summer, county resident Tom Wagoner has voiced concerns about the resurfacing project.

Wagoner has noted a sizeable dip has developed in the road and contends the resurfacing project was not completed to the plan specifications approved by the Board of Supervisors.

King said Tuesday workers with Henningsen Construction were on site making the repairs.

"I think they were going to mill at the transition first and then mill further down the road. They're working on the transition according to the EOP details on the plans. I discussed that with Henningsen and he agreed to do that," King said.