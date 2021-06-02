Page County libraries prepare for summer programs

With the arrival of summer, Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann of Clarinda and Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk met with the Page County Board of Supervisors May 25 to update the board on their upcoming schedule of activities.

“I’m really excited that we can finally do some programming again and have people in the library,” Falk said.

Hoppmann said the staff at the Clarinda library is also excited to be getting back to normal this summer.

“This year we really focused on community partnerships. So we’re doing a lot with the hospital, (Iowa State University) Extension, Page County Conservation and the Clarinda Fire Department,” Hoppmann said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lied Public Library will be setting the bar rather high with its first summer reading program June 1 and 2. The program will be at the practice football field and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display.

In addition to its children’s programs, Hoppmann said the library is also offering a variety of adult programs. The Lied Public Library will also be hosting an outdoor concert series at its pavilion. The first concert was held May 15 featuring Damon Nally.