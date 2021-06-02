Page County libraries prepare for summer programs

With the arrival of summer, Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann of Clarinda and Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk met with the Page County Board of Supervisors May 25 to update the board on their upcoming schedule of activities.
“I’m really excited that we can finally do some programming again and have people in the library,” Falk said.
Hoppmann said the staff at the Clarinda library is also excited to be getting back to normal this summer.
“This year we really focused on community partnerships. So we’re doing a lot with the hospital, (Iowa State University) Extension, Page County Conservation and the Clarinda Fire Department,” Hoppmann said.
The Lied Public Library will be setting the bar rather high with its first summer reading program June 1 and 2. The program will be at the practice football field and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display.
In addition to its children’s programs, Hoppmann said the library is also offering a variety of adult programs. The Lied Public Library will also be hosting an outdoor concert series at its pavilion. The first concert was held May 15 featuring Damon Nally.
Along with its Wednesday afternoon programs, Falk said the Shenandoah Public Library will be continuing its Book Bingo program. The program was started last year and was a highly successful activity.
“They can get pins by completing challenges. There is a weekly scavenger hunt with different colors so they can go around town, complete four challenges and then take pictures of the colors they find and turn that in for prizes,” Falk said.
Falk also provided an update on the Lied Public Library in Essex and Coin Library since those directors were not able to attend the meeting Tuesday. The Lied Public Library in Essex is finalizing plans to offer a STEM camp in conjunction with its summer reading program.
Meanwhile, the Coin Library has increased its collection to 11,432 books. Coin is also offering children’s programming once a month that has been very popular. Coin is also adding a community kindness rock garden.