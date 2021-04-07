 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page County hosts public COVID-19 vaccine clinics
0 comments
top story

Page County hosts public COVID-19 vaccine clinics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Public COVID Vaccine Clinic (copy)

Registered Nurse Della Calhoon of Page County Public Health administers an initial COVID-19 vaccine injection to Wayne Sederburg at Southview Apartments in Clarinda. Page County Public Health will be hosting public vaccination clinics at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Lied Center in Clarinda and Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. (Herald-Journal photo by Kent Dinnebier)

Page County Public Health will be hosting two COVID vaccination clinics on Saturday, April 10.

The agency will be administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. The clinic locations and times are below.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Center, 1140 E. Main Street, Clarinda.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N. Fremont Street, Shenandoah.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided at these two clinics only requires one dose. People do not have to be a Page County residents to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 712-850-1509, 712-850-1211 or 712-542-5018. Masks will be required at the clinics.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Page County Public Health urges all residents to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Practice social distancing with those outside your household

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

• Get a COVID-19 vaccine

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics