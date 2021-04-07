Page County hosts public COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Page County Public Health will be hosting two COVID vaccination clinics on Saturday, April 10.

The agency will be administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. The clinic locations and times are below.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Center, 1140 E. Main Street, Clarinda.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N. Fremont Street, Shenandoah.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided at these two clinics only requires one dose. People do not have to be a Page County residents to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 712-850-1509, 712-850-1211 or 712-542-5018. Masks will be required at the clinics.

Page County Public Health urges all residents to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Practice social distancing with those outside your household

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

• Get a COVID-19 vaccine