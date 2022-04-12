Page County Horizons serves Supervisors with notice of legal action

The members of the Page County Board of Supervisors were served notice of legal action to be taken by the Page County Horizons organization during its meeting Tuesday night, April 12, in the Page Room of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Jesse Stimson spoke on behalf of the organization that has voiced opposition to the development wind turbines in Page County and concerns about how these projects would impact the property rights of residents in the county. A large crowd of supporters of the organization attended the meeting and stood in support of Stimson as he addressed the board.

"We gather here tonight as a group of Page County citizens who have been voicing our concerns about bringing wind turbines to Page County in a way that's fair for all," Stimson said.

However, since the issue arose in 2019, Stimson said the concerns of the organization were met with resistance and a lack of compromise.

"We see no other recourse but to take legal action to try to understand the attitudes and actions of the Page County officials. We're here to give you legal notices," Stimson said.

Stimson then handed the three Supervisors envelops with notices of the legal action to be taken by Page County Horizons.

No response was issued by the Board of Supervisors during the meeting.