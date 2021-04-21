Page County finalizes annual DOT budget

The Fiscal Year 2020 Department of Transportation Budget for Page County was approved April 13 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Once a month, the board holds an evening meeting to allow local residents who otherwise would not be able to attend an opportunity to participate. The meeting was held in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse.

Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Jacob Holmes attended the meeting in person. Meanwhile, due to an illness, Supervisor Chuck Morris participated in the meeting via Zoom.

Page County Engineer JD King reviewed the proposed county budget he is required to submit to the DOT. Fiscal Year 2022 starts July 1.

“These are the same numbers as was presented in the county budget. I haven’t changed it. They’re just in a slightly different arrangement,” King said.

King said the county was projecting $5,116,600 in total expenditures during Fiscal Year 2022.

“You’re levying 75% plus a little bit. Just like always I could use more money if you were willing to raise taxes, but I’ll spend what money you give me,” King said.