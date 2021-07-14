Page County Fair seeks to return to normal after COVID

The Page County Extension is excited to return to a “normal” fair schedule for the 2021 which will be held July 20 – 25.
“We were so thankful to have ‘show and go events’ last year due to COVID, but this year, we are looking forward to face to face judging for static projects and the opportunity for the public to come and watch the 4-H and FFA exhibitors show off all their hard work. We have 270 4-H’ers in Page County and these youth are some of the best across all of Iowa,” Lexi Davies, Page County Youth Coordinator, said.
4-H’ers and FFA exhibitors have already competed in some of the Page County Fair pre fair events. Milk Made Magic and Cake Boss were held on July 8 at Wibholm Hall. On July 9, 4-H’ers had the opportunity to model and be judged on their clothing selection outfits, their fashion review outfits that they had sewn and their $15 challenge outfits were they had to purchase their clothes at either a garage sale or consignment type store and the outfit had to cost $15 or less. These same 4-H’ers will model their outfits for the public on July 23 at 6 p.m. under the Ron Sanson Pavilion during the fair.
On July 12, some of our 4-H’ers competed in communication events where they had the opportunity to give an Educational Presentation, compete in Extemporaneous Speaking, or share their talents at Share the Fun. Tuesday July 13, the judging of Little Mr. / Miss Page County took place. The announcement of Little Mr. Page County and Little Miss Page County will take place at the Clarinda City Park after the Kickoff Barbecue. Wednesday, July 14, the Clover Kids decorated cupcakes for the cupcake auction and the 4-H’ers made cherry pies for the Pie Auction also held after the Kickoff Barbecue on July 20.
Thursday, July 15, are the last pre-fair events. 4-H Table Setting Contest will be held in the morning. The winners of table setting in casual and formal will advance onto the regional competition in August. Clover Kids will also have the chance to showcase their table settings along with the 4-H’ers who are participating in Cook This. The Cook This competition is a great opportunity for youth to be creative with their cooking and baking skill. Each age division of Junior, Intermediate and Senior have different challenges of what must be included in their food.
The Page County Fair Board along with 4-H’ers and FFA members will be getting everything ready on the grounds Saturday, July 17. This is an all hands-on deck workday to put up pens, set up cages, get buildings ready, and get ready for the fair. Each and every club has jobs to do to prepare everything for the fair.
The start of the Page County Fair will begin July 20 with static judging from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. FFA and 4-H’ers have the chance to bring their projects for face to face conference judging. Wibholm Hall will be closed to the public this day. In the evening, the Kickoff Barbecue will be held from 5-6 p.m. followed by Endowment, Hall of Fame awards, and scholarships. The Clover Kids cupcakes and the 4-H cherry pies will be auctioned off. Little Mr. Page County, Little Miss Page County and of course the Page County Fair Queen will be crowned.
Then, July 22, will be the 4-H and FFA Goat Show followed by the Sheep Show in the arena. The 4-H and FFA Horse show will be held in the horse arena. Wibholm Hall will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the public to view projects. The Clover Café in Wibholm will serve breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. The lunch special on Thursday will be hot beef sundaes and on Friday you can get homemade chicken and noodles. Don’t forget to stop by for a scotcheroo or a slice of homemade pie.
A STEM Festival will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Ron Sanson Pavilion. Iowa Learning Farms will have the Conservation Station there. ISU Extension and Outreach partnered with the Page County Farm Bureau and the Clarinda Lied Public Library to host the Stem Festival. Youth can come learn why chickens cluck, learn how to measure the height of a horse, learn about the flight zone of animals, and even get a cow hat.
There will be a Story Walk for youth to enjoy and learn more about agriculture. That evening the Kids pedal pull will be going on along with the carnival games and club food booths. Thursday will also be the Double SS Bull riding.
Friday, July 23, will be the 4-H and FFA horse show and swine show. The Clover Café will open at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast and the lunch special is homemade chicken and noodles. Wibholm Hall will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the public to check out the static exhibits.
State Fair Static Exhibitors will meet at the Ron Sanson Pavilion. Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull will be present to award the State Fair Exhibitor ribbons. At 2:30 p.m. the Working Exhibits will be held in the Cow Palace. The 4-H and FFA Rabbit show will be at 4 p.m. Bottle Calf, Lamb and Goat show for kindergarten through third grade will be in held at 5 p.m. Wardrobe will be in the Ron Sanson Pavilion from 6-7 p.m. The carnival and food booths will be open in the evening along with the Mutton Busting and the Ranch Rodeo.
Saturday, July 24, is the poultry show beginning at 8 a.m. and the feeder pens will be judged at 8:30 a.m. The Clover Café will be open at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast. The 4-H and FFA Heifer class will begin judging at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Market Beef show. The pet judging will be at the Ron Sanson Pavilion along with the dog show in the morning, The Baby Contest will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cow Palace. The children’s pet show will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Ron Sanson Pavilion. In the evening are the Four-Wheeler Races and the carnival. Projects will be released at 10 p.m.
Finally, Cowboy Church will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday in the show arena. At 1:30 p.m. is the watermelon feed. Fair cleanup is from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and after the livestock sale from 4-6 p.m. The Livestock sale will begin at 2 p.m.