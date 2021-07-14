Page County Fair seeks to return to normal after COVID

The Page County Extension is excited to return to a “normal” fair schedule for the 2021 which will be held July 20 – 25.

“We were so thankful to have ‘show and go events’ last year due to COVID, but this year, we are looking forward to face to face judging for static projects and the opportunity for the public to come and watch the 4-H and FFA exhibitors show off all their hard work. We have 270 4-H’ers in Page County and these youth are some of the best across all of Iowa,” Lexi Davies, Page County Youth Coordinator, said.

4-H’ers and FFA exhibitors have already competed in some of the Page County Fair pre fair events. Milk Made Magic and Cake Boss were held on July 8 at Wibholm Hall. On July 9, 4-H’ers had the opportunity to model and be judged on their clothing selection outfits, their fashion review outfits that they had sewn and their $15 challenge outfits were they had to purchase their clothes at either a garage sale or consignment type store and the outfit had to cost $15 or less. These same 4-H’ers will model their outfits for the public on July 23 at 6 p.m. under the Ron Sanson Pavilion during the fair.