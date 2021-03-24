Page County enters 911 shared service agreement

“If they have a window open up to start installing some of the software and hardware, they will do that for us and then hold the payment until July 1,” said Grebert.

In other business:

Page County Engineer J.D. King said the bridge’s demolition and construction on the West Tarkio Creek located on J-20 are on schedule. When the project began in February, it was anticipated the project would be complete, and J-20 would reopen in early June. He said crews are scheduled to place Riprap on the slopes under the bridge itself this week and then tentatively scheduled to set the beams on March 22. King said once the beams are set, the crews will be working on forms that will not be in the dirt, so occasional rain should not slow down progress.

Supervisors approved the reallocation of time from Safety Director to Public Health for Tom Nordhues. Chairman Chuck Morris said with the anticipation of opening COVID-19 vaccination clinics in April for the general population, Public Health would continue to need additional assistance.

Supervisors discussed a complaint from a homeowner that lives next to the county’s Annex building on Washington Street in Clarinda, where Page County Public Health is located. The complaint was about people walking across the homeowner’s lawn when going to the Annex building. The supervisors concluded it would be up to the property owner to place private property signs on their lawn.