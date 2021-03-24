Page County enters 911 shared service agreement

Page County is set to enter into a 911 shared services agreement.
During the March 16 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors approved a county agreement with Zetron and the State of Iowa for shared 911 services. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert had submitted a proposal to the supervisors during a Feb. 16 meeting detailing the benefits to the county should they enter into a 911 shared services agreement.
Grebert said the shared services would provide access to additional programs for the county, including pre-answer mapping, a new CAD system that would send out text messages automatically to first responders and an Emergency Medical Dispatch System. The agreement will also reduce the annual cost from the E-911 budget by about $20,000 for the first three years. Going into the fourth year, the savings for the county would significantly increase.
Rather than take out a loan to make one large upfront payment for the upgrades required for the hardware system and software, the county has decided to make payments for the cost of upgrades for three years.
Grebert said typically, once the supervisors approve the agreement, it would be a 60-day window for services to start. He said he had requested the 911 shared services to begin on July 1, when the new fiscal year starts. The supervisors encouraged Grebert to work with Zetron to implement the 911 shared services sooner.
“If they have a window open up to start installing some of the software and hardware, they will do that for us and then hold the payment until July 1,” said Grebert.
In other business:
Page County Engineer J.D. King said the bridge’s demolition and construction on the West Tarkio Creek located on J-20 are on schedule. When the project began in February, it was anticipated the project would be complete, and J-20 would reopen in early June. He said crews are scheduled to place Riprap on the slopes under the bridge itself this week and then tentatively scheduled to set the beams on March 22. King said once the beams are set, the crews will be working on forms that will not be in the dirt, so occasional rain should not slow down progress.
Supervisors approved the reallocation of time from Safety Director to Public Health for Tom Nordhues. Chairman Chuck Morris said with the anticipation of opening COVID-19 vaccination clinics in April for the general population, Public Health would continue to need additional assistance.
Supervisors discussed a complaint from a homeowner that lives next to the county’s Annex building on Washington Street in Clarinda, where Page County Public Health is located. The complaint was about people walking across the homeowner’s lawn when going to the Annex building. The supervisors concluded it would be up to the property owner to place private property signs on their lawn.