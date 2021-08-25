Page County directs ARP funds to improvement projects

Earlier in the meeting, Page County IT Director Kory Kline met with the board to discuss the network lines at the courthouse. Kline said the cost of the upgrade would be $15,701.62.

“This basically will double our network drops here in the courthouse. It would be to the basement, first floor and third floor. Currently, our network lines go into your office. They run to your phone and then they run to your computer. This would allow another line so you can run straight to your computer because the phone has restrictions on your speed,” Kline said.

With the advancements in technology, Kline said the cables today are much smaller than those currently being used in the courthouse. As a result, Kline said the county would be able to remove the old cables and run two new cables in the same space.

Armstrong said the project would qualify for ARP funding as an administrative costs. Enhancing the internet speed in the courthouse, he said, would only strengthen the eligibility of the project.

“It’s going to make the world a lot smoother in the courthouse. It should free up a lot of the problems the Treasurer’s department had,” Armstrong said. “Even if we change (internet) companies down the road, this will enhance our situation.”