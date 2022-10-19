Page County contributes to carbon pipeline soil study

In an effort to protect Iowa residents from the impact of the proposed construction of carbon pipelines in the state, the Iowa State Association of Counties is organizing a study to determine the impact those projects would have on land in those construction areas.

Currently, three companies have proposed building carbon pipelines in Iowa. Those projects would extend through approximately 70 counties in Iowa, including Page County.

Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed the construction of the Midwest Carbon Express. The proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa, as well as involving four other states.

Carbon dioxide emissions from 34 ethanol plants in those five states would be captured and transported by the pipeline to Bismarck, N.D., where it would be stored. The proposed pipeline would extend for 685 miles in Iowa, with seven miles of the pipeline being located in Page County near the border of Fremont County.

Therefore, during its meeting Oct. 18, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to contribute $600 to the ISAC soil study. The total cost of the study has been estimated at slightly more than $51,000 and the organization is requesting each county in Iowa contribute $600 to finance the soil study.

"I think going together with a bunch of other counties to look at this is not a bad idea. We'll have some help from a co-op, basically, to figure it out," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed it would be beneficial for Page County to contribute to the soil study.

"I think this board has already spoken about our disfavor for eminent domain. But that decision will be made above our pay grade. If these pipeline projects do proceed, having soil data that will help protect land owners is a good idea," Morris said.

The study will evaluate the moisture content of the soil in areas where carbon pipeline construction will take place. By determining the compaction rate of the soil, the study could help limit property damage caused by construction equipment or other aspects of the construction process.

Once completed, a written report on the study could be presented to the Iowa Utilities Board. That board oversees the permit process for the proposed carbon pipeline projects.

In other business Tuesday, Tom Wagoner met with the Board of Supervisors to request an update on the repairs to be made to the resurfacing project completed on O Avenue, or M63, earlier this year. This was the fourth time Wagoner has spoken to the board about the issue.

During its meeting Oct. 4, the board confirmed its intent to have the road repaired to meet the specifications of the plan for the project. The resurfacing project extends for 11 miles and cost the county approximately $3.36 million.

Henningsen Construction of Atlantic was awarded the contract for the project. Page County Engineer J.D. King said Tuesday the company was expected to return later in the week to make the repairs.

"We've got two options. We either talk to Henningsen and see where we can go from this point forward or we make a decision as a board to fix it," Supervisor Chairman Alan Armstrong said.

Holmes said King told him Monday he had not contacted Henningsen Construction to notify the company the plan details had not been followed.

"I'm afraid they're going to show up here in a day or two and do it wrong. That's what I'm afraid of. This is unacceptable for me. It needs to be fixed like it says," Holmes said.