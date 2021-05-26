Page County continues with vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are other states that are doing this. There are other businesses that are doing this for their employees,” Sunderman said. “They also talked about doing some more education, especially as they move into the younger population. We need to do some education on the safety of the vaccines.”

“I think the consensus of our table is, at this time, we’re not ready to engage in any incentive program. But (we) would be very open to listen to any more details coming from the Board of Public Health on their education or their ideas on how to engage people and encourage them to join in the vaccination effort,” Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said.

Morris said there has been a steep learning curve associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and what people learn today changes tomorrow. Morris asked if public health board reviewed recent discussions suggesting the herd immunity rate should be increased from 70% to 80%.

“The 70% number was thrown out there. I think, as you might have stated, that’s possibly on the lower end. But again, I don’t know if there is a magic number,” Sunderman said.