The Page County Assessor is announcing that door-to-door inspections of all property classes in Page County will begin approximately Aug. 1.
A reappraisal project was approved by the Conference Board in February, 2018. The purpose of the reappraisal program is to equalize property assessments so that each taxpayer is responsible for paying only his/her fair share of the property tax burden. Periodic inspections and reappraisal of properties are necessary as all types of properties do not increase or decrease in value at the same rate. Some properties physically deteriorate faster than others, and in many instances similar homes located in different areas of the county will differ greatly in value due to economic factors.
Data collectors with a photo ID signed by the assessor will make interior and exterior inspections of all properties, taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will be compiling information to be used to estimate the fair market value of each property. Information to be collected includes type of construction, type of interior finish, physical condition of the property, age of structures and exterior measurements. A complete sales analysis, local construction costs, and economic conditions are also considered. No estimate of value will be given at the time of inspection.
Property owners are asked to cooperate by allowing a complete inspection of their property and providing accurate information so that a fair and equitable assessment may be determined for each property.
The preliminary data collection process will begin in August, 2020. The project is scheduled for completion Dec. 31, 2021.
Notice of final value estimates will be mailed to each property owner after January 1, 2022. The property owners will have an opportunity to meet informally to discuss their valuation in the spring of 2022. The new assessed values will be effective for January 1, 2022 for taxes payable in fiscal 2023-2024.
Representatives of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc., in conjunction with the Page County Assessor’s Office, will be conducting this project.
All law enforcement agencies as well as the Page County Assessor’s Office will be notified of the areas where data collectors are working. They will also have a listing of all names and license plate numbers of anyone involved in the project.
If any property owner has questions regarding the reappraisal project, they are urged to contact the Page County Assessor’s Office at 712-542-2516 or email jrenander@co.page.ia.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.