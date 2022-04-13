Page County against eminent domain for carbon pipelines

Page County will begin drafting a statement against eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

During the April 5, Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the possibility of an eminent domain for a C02 pipeline in Page County was discussed. The supervisors decided issuing a statement to the Iowa Utilities Board saying Page County was against eminent domain in this situation would be a positive move.

Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong said what worries him is the uncertainty of landowners receiving payment for their land if an eminent domain was implemented for a CO2 pipeline.

“I’m personally not a believer that eminent domain is the right thing in this case,” said Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong. “If they want to pay the landowners for the use of their land and make sure it’s covered, that I don’t have a problem with, but I hear different things. Some counties or some states are talking about where they’re getting paid to do that and some that are not, and it worries me, eminent domain. I don’t know if there’s a payment.”

Supervisors Chuck Morris and Jacob Holmes said they are also against eminent domain for the carbon pipelines and supporters they talked to were looking at the markets that would open up on the West Coast.

“I talked to the guy that was at ISAC this summer for I think it was a different outfit, and that was his big pitch was that California would buy ethanol then,” said Holmes. “That’s what he said because they’re all about net-zero. Whatever it is good or bad, I think it would be good to make a statement like Montgomery County did to say were just against eminent domain.”

Holmes said the only time he would consider eminent domain is for a nonprofit public project such as a road that would add benefit for everyone in the county. He said the carbon pipeline project is all about profit.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said that the Iowa Legislature had placed a moratorium on pipelines projects until spring of 2023 to address the issue of eminent domain.

“The legislature has put a moratorium on it until next spring, and the Iowa Utilities Board is not going to deal with it,” said Morris. “The Iowa Utilities Board, as I understand it, has the authority to invoke eminent domain as they see fit, but now they’re not going to even hear the case until March of next year.”

To date, Summit Carbon Solutions, one of the three companies proposing the construction of underground pipelines carrying CO2 to out of state sites from Iowa ethanol plants has filed a route plan to Iowa regulators for approval.

The board will prepare the statement, which will be on the agenda for approval in the near future, but first, they said they would like to visit with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and read the statement they drafted.

In other business:

Supervisors approved signing a title sheet for the B61 bridge project over Buchanon Creek and signing the DOT funding agreement with the city of Essex for the bridge replacement on 150th Street west of Essex over the East Nishnabotna River.

Supervisors approved an ARPA fund request to purchase election equipment for $56,000 and an ARPA fund request to purchase LED lighting for around $61,500. Armstrong said both were approved previously and will now come out of the ARPA fund.

Supervisors approved several courthouse lawn applications from Teresa Hill. The first was for a kid’s farmer’s market. The remaining requests were made on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and/or the City of Clarinda. Those were applications for live music performances, lighting an evergreen tree during the holiday season, and reading on the courthouse lawn.

Supervisors took no action on renewing a safety consultant contract with Mark Shaffer. The current contract expires on June 30.

Supervisors approved technical updates to the county personnel policy.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., April 12.