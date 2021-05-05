Page Co. Conservation, CEDC receive grants

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful recently announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.

Local recipients include:

Page County

• Clarinda, Page County Conservation, Rapp Park-entrance sign and restroom, John N Schwab

• Clarinda, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, three homes in need of painting, Amy McQueen

Fremont County

• Farragut, Hometown Pride Committee, Main Street store front business and public library, Kay Wing

• Randolph, Hometown Pride, Depot Building, Fire Hydrants, Park Merry Go Round and War Memorial, Diana Milbourn

• Sidney, Sidney Hometown Pride, Silver Spur Bar and Grill, Jonna Loewe

“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company.