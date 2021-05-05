Page Co. Conservation, CEDC receive grants

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful recently announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
Local recipients include:
Page County
• Clarinda, Page County Conservation, Rapp Park-entrance sign and restroom, John N Schwab
• Clarinda, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, three homes in need of painting, Amy McQueen
Fremont County
• Farragut, Hometown Pride Committee, Main Street store front business and public library, Kay Wing
• Randolph, Hometown Pride, Depot Building, Fire Hydrants, Park Merry Go Round and War Memorial, Diana Milbourn
• Sidney, Sidney Hometown Pride, Silver Spur Bar and Grill, Jonna Loewe
“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company.
“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live,” said Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities.”
Keeping up the appearance of our buildings, facilities and parks is an important component of viable communities. Well-maintained and painted buildings reflect pride in our communities. Thousands of gallons of paint have been donated to community groups through the Paint Iowa Beautiful program.
In the 18-year partnership with KIB, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,165 gallons of paint for 1,000 community projects in Iowa.
Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Application
The deadline for the Paint Iowa Beautiful deadline has passed. Applications will reopen in the fall - follow Keep Iowa Beautiful on social media to be the first to hear.