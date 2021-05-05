 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page Co. Conservation, CEDC receive grants
0 comments

Page Co. Conservation, CEDC receive grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Paint Iowa Beautiful

Page County Conservation and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation have been awarded grants through the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. Page County Conservation will use its grant to paint the entrance sign and restrooms at Rapp Park. Clarinda Economic Development Corporation will used its grants to paint three homes. (Graphic provided) 

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful recently announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.

Local recipients include:

Page County

• Clarinda, Page County Conservation, Rapp Park-entrance sign and restroom, John N Schwab

• Clarinda, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, three homes in need of painting, Amy McQueen

Fremont County

• Farragut, Hometown Pride Committee, Main Street store front business and public library, Kay Wing

• Randolph, Hometown Pride, Depot Building, Fire Hydrants, Park Merry Go Round and War Memorial, Diana Milbourn

• Sidney, Sidney Hometown Pride, Silver Spur Bar and Grill, Jonna Loewe

“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa one of the best states in the nation to live,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President, Marketing, of the Iowa based company.

“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps us increase our assistance to neighborhoods and communities in improving the attractiveness and beauty of where we live,” said Kevin Techau, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its countryside and its communities.”

Keeping up the appearance of our buildings, facilities and parks is an important component of viable communities. Well-maintained and painted buildings reflect pride in our communities. Thousands of gallons of paint have been donated to community groups through the Paint Iowa Beautiful program.

In the 18-year partnership with KIB, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,165 gallons of paint for 1,000 community projects in Iowa.

Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Application

The deadline for the Paint Iowa Beautiful deadline has passed. Applications will reopen in the fall - follow Keep Iowa Beautiful on social media to be the first to hear.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarinda named Tree City USA
Local News

Clarinda named Tree City USA

Every year the Urban Forestry Awards luncheon recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate dedication to the importance …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics