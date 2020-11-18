Overnight blaze destroys rural Clarinda home

A rural Clarinda house was destroyed in an overnight blaze last week, but the lone occupant of the home was able to escape safely.

The Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 3290 270th St., southeast of Clarinda, at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“The single occupant woke up and discovered the fire. She was able to get out safely, but had to walk about a mile to the nearest neighbor to call for help,” Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said.

Since the structure was already enveloped in flames when the fire department arrived, Williams said the firefighters focused their efforts on protecting some nearby propane tanks and surrounding structures. The department remained on the scene for four hours protecting the buildings and battling hot spots that flared up.

Assistance was received from the New Market and Braddyville fire departments as they provided water to fight the fire. Also assisting at the scene were Clarinda Emergency Medical Services and the Page County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is no way of knowing what started it at this point. We have to go by what she saw,” Williams said. “The house and belongings were a total loss. I am waiting to hear from the insurance companies.”