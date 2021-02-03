Orthopedic hand specialist joins CRHC clinic team

Clarinda Regional Health Center’s (CRHC) Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, is excited to announce an addition to the team of visiting specialty clinic providers. Caliste Hsu, MD is a hand and wrist specialist from Miller Orthopedic Specialists in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Hsu will begin seeing patients in CRHC’s specialty clinic on Monday, Feb. 22, and will hold clinics the fourth Monday of every month.

Dr. Caliste Hsu is Board-Certified by the American Board of Surgery and is fellowship trained in Hand and Microvascular Surgery. She has been with Miller Orthopedic Specialists since 2012 and joins the team at CRHC having disciplines in endoscopic and open carpal tunnel release, treatment for arthritis of the hand and wrist, as well as repairs for traumatic injury to the tendons, nerves and arteries.

“We have a great relationship with our providers from Miller Orthopedic Specialists,” Roop shares. “They all do a great job of caring for the needs of our patients. We are fortunate that Dr. Hsu will not only hold monthly clinics, but also perform hand and wrist surgeries right here at CRHC. The additional of her clinic allows us the opportunity to further expand the orthopedic services that are needed in our community.”