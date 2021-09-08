Organizers prepare for Southwest Iowa Art Tour

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its eighth year connecting rural communities through art. The tour will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, and features 15 stops including Clarinda.
In 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities – a self-guided ‘Art Tour’ that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists. The success of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has grown the eighth annual event to twelve communities, 15 gathering places, and more than 70 local artists.
This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure, and explore diverse art forms – including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more from more than 70 artists. The 15 unique stops, some familiar and others new this year, will be located in the following Southwest Iowa towns: Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.
The event is traditionally held the third Saturday and Sunday in September. In 2019, an additional Friday “Sneak Peek” was added at select locations.
Last year the tour was modified due to COVID-19 and featured less locations and hours only on Saturday. For 2021 the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has returned as a three-day event, which will allow the public time to hit all 15 gathering places over the weekend.
This year’s Friday “Sneak Peek” hours are from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 10 of the 15 locations. This will provide attendees with the additional opportunity to explore the gathering places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca a little early – whether you can’t make it the other days or just need additional time to visit all locations over the weekend.
The Five One 8 in Red Oak will also be having an ‘after hours’ with live music by Tica Perri from 7-9 p.m. The hours for all locations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland and the collaborative efforts of local participating artists. Funding for coordination of this event, which is free to the public, comes in part from one-time grants from the The Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the Arts Midwest GIG Fund.
The support of these grants have helped provide for additional promotion and coordination of the art tour coming off of a tough year for everyone, but the local businesses and organizations that stand behind the Art Tour each year are equally as important in sustaining the event.
This year, we are proud to announce our partnering supporters at the $1,000+ level as Houghton State Bank of Red Oak, the Pottawattamie Countywide Tourism Promotion Committee, and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Our $350 sponsors for 2021 include the CB Skin Secrets, Malvern Bank and Kum & Go. We are proud to have 25 additional businesses, individuals and organizations as sponsors for the Eighth Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour. We encourage you to support those businesses who support the arts in southwest Iowa, and make the most of your Southwest Iowa Art Tour experience by stopping at the great restaurants and other shops in the host towns.
To find out which businesses are sponsors of the Art Tour, a full listing may be found on our website at www.swiarttour.com, or in the 2021 Southwest Iowa Art Tour brochures. Pick one up at the Golden Hills office in Oakland or at one of the Gathering Places so you can plan out your route.
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour began with the intent to not only bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa, but also to help support economic reinvestment in our small towns through the arts. Remember that when you purchase an original piece of work from an artist, you are directly helping to make the arts a viable career choice in our area. And while you’re at it, grab a shake from the local ice cream shop and a burger from your local café.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, gathering places will be exercising precautions that may include outdoor displays, social distancing measures and extra sanitizing to ensure the health and safety of our artists and participants. Please be respectful of individual Gathering Place guidelines, and of course please stay home if you are not feeling well.
For more information be sure to check the “Southwest Iowa Art” Tour Facebook page (with individual Facebook Events for each Gathering Place) and visit the website: www.swiarttour.com, or contact Becca at rebecca.castle@goldenhillsrcd.org. Come support our artists in Southwest Iowa, and be a part of “connecting rural communities through art.”