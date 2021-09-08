Organizers prepare for Southwest Iowa Art Tour

This year’s Friday “Sneak Peek” hours are from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 10 of the 15 locations. This will provide attendees with the additional opportunity to explore the gathering places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca a little early – whether you can’t make it the other days or just need additional time to visit all locations over the weekend.

The Five One 8 in Red Oak will also be having an ‘after hours’ with live music by Tica Perri from 7-9 p.m. The hours for all locations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland and the collaborative efforts of local participating artists. Funding for coordination of this event, which is free to the public, comes in part from one-time grants from the The Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the Arts Midwest GIG Fund.

The support of these grants have helped provide for additional promotion and coordination of the art tour coming off of a tough year for everyone, but the local businesses and organizations that stand behind the Art Tour each year are equally as important in sustaining the event.