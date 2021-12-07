Nominations open for Spirit of Clarinda Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Spirit of Clarinda Award presented by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Nominations are due by Friday, Dec. 10.

The Spirit of Clarinda award is given to an individual or business who has given a tremendous amount of time and effort to support the Clarinda community and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is encouraging nominations from the community for those individuals worthy of this special honor. The Chamber Board of Directors will vote to determine the recipient.

The winner or winners of the award are expected to be announced during the Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022, at the Clarinda Country Club.