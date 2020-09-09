Nishna Productions honors staff during Direct Support Professional Recognition Week

Nishna Productions, Inc. will be honoring many of its valuable staff members from Sept. 13-19 as the company observes Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week.
Direct Support Professionals (DPS) work directly with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. They aim to assist their clients in reaching their full potential, while becoming integrated and engaged in their community.
“At Nishna Productions, our Direct Support Professionals fill several roles. They include Supported Community Living Specialists who are responsible to teach, train and assist individuals in developing the skills necessary to be as independent as possible when performing activities of daily living,” Development Specialist Emily Martin said.
In an effort to integrate its clients into the community, Nishna Productions opened the Clarinda waiver house on July 1, 2019. There are four ladies currently living in the house.
Suzi Driver of Blockton serves as the team leader for the Clarinda house and has worked for Nishna Productions since June 2019. Also serving on the staff as Supported Community Living Specialists are Regina Bennett, Mandie Rhodes, Sue Savala and Susan Shum.
“Nishna Productions looks to promote client rights and has had houses in Clarinda in the past,” Driver said. “Wendy Davies was instrumental in starting the current house in Clarinda because of what the community had to offer.”
“There were enough clients that wanted to live in this community to open up a house and fulfill a need,” Rhodes said.
Originally from Shenandoah, Rhodes lived for a time in northern Iowa before returning to her hometown and initially joining Nishna Productions in 2014. Her grandmother was a client and Rhodes said she grew up knowing people that worked for Nishna Productions and their clients.
“Being around those people was second nature to me and why I applied. I was hired right away,” Rhodes said. “They are one of the better companies I have worked for. They take care of us, especially during the pandemic, and are really good to us.”
In 2018, Rhodes left Nishna Productions when she relocated to St. Joseph, Mo. However, she rejoined the organization in 2019 and now commutes each day to Southwest Iowa to work at various facilities including Clarinda.
“I fell in love with the clients when I started and getting to know them is why I keep doing it,” Rhodes said.
Bennett lives in Shenandoah and has worked for Nishna Productions for six months.
“I am on disability and needed some additional income, so a friend encouraged me to apply. The reason I like being at Nishna Productions is because I have family members with disabilities. I have been around them all my life and they are special people,” Bennett said. “It takes an especially compassionate person to deal with special needs people. I always had a lot of patience, so I thought I would make a good fit.”
Savala lives in New Market and has worked for Nishna Productions for the last two years. She was previously with the company for one year. Savala has a disabled son who is a client with Nishna Productions and also served as a paraprofessional in the special education department of the New Market School District.
For several years, Savala also had a father and son who were intellectually disabled as neighbors. She assumed the role of caretaker and payee for the father, while holding a motherly type role for the son. As a result, she said focusing on client rights is very important to her.
Although all four women had different reasons for joining Nishna Productions, they agreed the most rewarding aspect of being with the company is the special bond they have forged with their clients.
“They are the reason we come back every day,” Driver said. “It is rewarding to see them accomplish something, whether it’s a simple thing like washing the dishes or something significant like getting their own place.”
“We have a very special position. I think God blesses us every day by being able to assist the underprivileged get up on their feet and accomplish things,” Bennett said.
“Our clients are why I do it and what I love most about my job. We are all unique as individuals, but the people we serve are special. Seeing them accomplish a new life goal, to see them actually get to that point, and have pride in themselves when they do, that is the best feeling ever,” Rhodes said.
However, the staff can also face many challenges during the course of their duties. Rhodes said people with intellectual disabilities may not come from ideal home situations. As a result, that trauma can create behavioral issues and lead to outbursts.
“We are trained in de-escalation techniques and sometimes we have to put that to use because the trauma comes out in different ways,” Savala said.
Despite those difficult moments, Bennett said seeing a simple smile on the face of a client makes it all worthwhile.
“I love it when clients show they want to express their feelings. They find a way to let us know they enjoy our company as much as we enjoy them,” Bennett said.
Rhodes said she has a client that has difficulty with names. He calls her Melanie, but Rhodes said everyone knows he is referring to her.
“It’s so cute and endearing,” Rhodes said.
“What tugs at my heart are the ones who don’t have the ability to speak, but you can see from their non-verbal cues when the light bulb comes on and they understand something. I have seen so many instances of that,” Driver said.
“I have a vivid memory of a girl I was working with as a paraprofessional telling me, I like how I feel when I work with you.’ You can see the look of accomplishment in their eyes and hear it in their voice,” Savala said.
