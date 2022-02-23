New provider joins CRHC specialty clinic

Clarinda Regional Health Center’s Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, is excited to announce an addition to their current team of medical providers. Megan Roberts, ARNP, is a licensed and Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and will be seeing patients in their Specialty Clinic for Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology services.

Roberts will begin seeing patients in CRHC’s specialty clinic on Tuesday, March 1, and will hold clinics Tuesday through Friday. Roberts joins the team as a provider after working many years as a nurse in CRHC’s wound care department.

Some of the services Roberts will provide will include treatment for diseases that affect the skin, hair and nails. She will also offer routine full body skin checks for early detection of skins cancers. Aesthetic services include injections and fillers for fine line and wrinkles.

“Megan brings a great deal of knowledge about skin and wound care treatments with her background as a wound care nurse,” Roop said. “So we were very excited when she completed her education to be a Nurse Practitioner and had interest in specializing in certified dermatology services that we could provide to the community.”

Roberts completed her graduate degree in nursing from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. She is originally from Southwest Iowa, and shares that she is excited for the opportunity to provide care in her rural community. Outside the office, she enjoys living on the farm and spending time with my husband and their three busy boys.

Clarinda Regional Health Center’s specialty clinic, located inside CRHC, is the site of over 30 visiting and on-site providers. Visiting providers travel from cities nearby, such as Council Bluffs; Omaha, Neb.; and St. Joseph, Mo. Most providers visit at least once a month, but many hold clinics multiple times a month or even weekly. CRHC specialists currently see patients for many different medical needs such as cardiology, dermatology, oncology and more.