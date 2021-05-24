New post office name honors ‘Mother of 4-H’

In recognition of her work to establish 4-H, the Clarinda post office was officially renamed the Jessie Field Shambaugh Post Office Building during a special ceremony held outside the facility May 24 in Clarinda.
"The Postal Service has a rich tradition of serving the public and bringing communities together. Today we're all gathered to honor the legacy of Jessie Field Shambaugh as we officially rename the Clarinda, Iowa, Post Office in her honor. Mrs. Shambaugh is often referred to as the Mother of 4-H," Mark Talbott, who serves as the United States Postal Service District Manager for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, said as he addressed the crowd attending the ceremony.
United States Representative Cindy Axne authored the bill to legally name the postal building for Shambaugh. She announced her plans to introduce the necessary legislation during a program held July 8, 2020, at American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda. That legislation was signed in action in January by then President Donald Trump.
"I am really, really so proud to honor those roots this national organization created right here in southwest Iowa, and naming the Clarinda post office in honor of this Iowa icon," Axne said Monday.
More than a century ago, Jessie Field Shambaugh was molding the minds of students in Page County as a teacher at Goldenrod School. She went on to serve as the Superintendent of Schools for Page County.
During her time as a teacher and Superintendent, Shambaugh developed the boys' Corn Club and girls' Home Club that established the foundation for the 4-H program known around the world today. Axne said she participated in 4-H as a girl and her mother was a club leader in West Des Moines.
"She thought it was really important her girls learned what she had learned in 4-H, and how to be a good community member and somebody that did stand up for those in their community. And stood up for learning and healthcare and happiness and respect for others and education and leadership," Axne said.
Seth Watkins, who is the grandson of Jessie Field Shambaugh, was among the featured guests at the ceremony. Several other family members were also in attendance.
"On behalf of my family, we want to thank Congresswoman Axne for doing this bill," Watkins said. "Thank you for this honor."
Leading up to the ceremony, Watkins said he thought a great deal about the legacy of his grandmother. He said she always stressed the importance of seeing the good in others and working to make the best better.
"I think she'd be very honored to know that Congresswoman Axne was who passed this bill in her honor because I see the same quality and the same spirit in your work in serving us in southwest Iowa," Watkins said.
Clarinda Postmaster John Aucker said postal operations started in the Clarinda area in 1850. However, there was no local post office, and area residents had to travel to either Maryville, Mo., or Savannah, Mo., to collect their mail.
In 1851, the Nodaway Post Office was opened two miles south of Clarinda. Three years later, the postal operations were moved from that location to the Clarinda square.
"It stayed in that building until approximately 1910, which is when we moved into the current building," Aucker said.