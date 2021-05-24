New post office name honors ‘Mother of 4-H’

During her time as a teacher and Superintendent, Shambaugh developed the boys' Corn Club and girls' Home Club that established the foundation for the 4-H program known around the world today. Axne said she participated in 4-H as a girl and her mother was a club leader in West Des Moines.

"She thought it was really important her girls learned what she had learned in 4-H, and how to be a good community member and somebody that did stand up for those in their community. And stood up for learning and healthcare and happiness and respect for others and education and leadership," Axne said.

Seth Watkins, who is the grandson of Jessie Field Shambaugh, was among the featured guests at the ceremony. Several other family members were also in attendance.

"On behalf of my family, we want to thank Congresswoman Axne for doing this bill," Watkins said. "Thank you for this honor."

Leading up to the ceremony, Watkins said he thought a great deal about the legacy of his grandmother. He said she always stressed the importance of seeing the good in others and working to make the best better.