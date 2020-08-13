Dr. Tony Ewigman and his wife, Chelsea, are hoping to bring plenty of smiles to the faces of Clarinda area residents for many years to come.
A Doctor of Dental Surgery, Ewigman is finalizing the purchase of the dental practice of Bradley Williams, DDS, and the Family 1st Dental office in Clarinda. The new combined practice will operate under the name Clarinda Family Dentistry.
In addition, Chelsea (Tillman) Ewigman will join the staff as a dental hygienist. She is a native of Essex.
“There has been a lot of turnover in the community, but we plan to be here the rest of our careers. We look forward to serving the people of Clarinda, Page County and the surrounding area for a long time,” Ewigman said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors will be held for the new practice at noon Friday, Aug. 21, at its office located at 104 E. Washington St. on the north side of the square in Clarinda. An open house will follow from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will be able to meet Ewigman, his team and tour the building.
Ewigman was raised in Centralia, Mo., which has a population of approximately 3.500 people. He graduated from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry in 2016. He had since been practicing in Missouri, but for the last year was exploring the possibility of establishing his own dental practice.
“I am used to a small town, rural community. I knew that was where I wanted to end up and put my practice,” Ewigman said.
While working with a brokerage fire, Ewigman learned Williams was looking to sell his practice in Clarinda. As he started discussions about that opportunity, he was also notified that Family 1st Dental was interested in selling its office in Clarinda.
“It kind of snowballed into two practices. The connection with Chelsea was also a selling point for us,” Ewigman said. “Chelsea and I have been together for seven years and married for the last year. She grew up in Essex, so we had driven through Clarinda several times. It just kind of all fell together.”
Chelsea said she was excited to learn of the possibility her husband could base his practice in Clarinda. She said she spent a lot of time in Clarinda while she was growing up.
“I was active in 4-H, so I was in and out of Clarinda all my life. I also took voice lessons in Clarinda and spent a lot of time here. I am excited to get back home. I really liked the opportunities I had growing up in a small town,” Chelsea said. “We knew this was a great opportunity for us to move close to family and start our own family one day.”
Chelsea holds bachelor’s degrees in both business management and marketing from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. After college, she worked for a life insurance company in Kansas City.
However, Chelsea said she was not satisfied with her job. As a young girl she had considered a career in nursing and knew she wanted a career where she could help people.
She met Ewigman while he was in dental school and learned about the industry. As a result, she returned to school and became a dental hygienist.
“I wanted to be more involved with people and their health. I see dental hygienists as the nurses of the mouth. I made the decision to go back to school and I am so thankful I did,” Chelsea said.
Starting a medical practice at any time is a significant undertaking, but the task became even more daunting for Ewigman as he was confronted with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As lockdown procedures were implemented in Iowa in March, both Williams and Family 1st Dental were forced to close their offices to patients. Ewigman said Family 1st Dental resumed operation in late May and Williams reopened his practice soon after.
“It was definitely stressful working through everything. I’m just glad this is happening now on this side of the pandemic and not before the shutdown. I’m glad we’re past the worst of it, hopefully, but we still have to be careful,” Ewigman said.
Ewigman, along with the combined staff of both practices, will start seeing patients at Clarinda Family Dentistry Monday, Aug. 17, at the former Family 1st Dental office. He said the practice will adhere to the highest standards of sterilization and safety to ensure the health of patients and staff.
“Dental practices have been safe all along. The only more sterile location I can think of is an operating room at a hospital. We are very proactive when it comes to sterilizing instruments and wearing gloves. Now, we will also be wearing face masks throughout the day to further minimize the risk of exposure,” Ewigman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.