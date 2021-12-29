Neighbors exhibit spirit of Christmas by helping local farmer with harvest

Displays of the Christmas spirit are not limited to a few days, or even a single month, on the calendar.

For Jon and Pam Herzberg of Clarinda, that showing of kindness came in October as a large group of their neighbors banded together to complete the fall harvest after Jon was diagnosed with stage three esophageal cancer.

“This was the first time in 45 years I couldn’t do my own harvest. So that was tough,” Jon said. “I have always referred to Page County as God’s country and this was a good example of that. Seeing everyone stepping up and coming in to help us has been wonderful.”

“It was very heartwarming. Jon and I are more givers than takers. We like to offer help rather than accept it, so it was very emotional to think people would do that for us,” Pam said. “What they did exemplifies the true spirit of giving because they were giving from their hearts.”

Jon was diagnosed Aug. 27 with esophageal cancer in the lower one-third of his esophagus near the diaphragm. On Oct. 4, he began six weeks of chemotherapy with treatments administered Monday through Friday at Methodist Estabrook on the campus of Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

“That is prime harvest season, but the doctors said he could not do his own harvest,” Pam said.

“Due to the chemo I was pretty weak and tired. There was no way I could run the combine or even get it ready,” Jon said.

Therefore, longtime neighbors Arlen and Ann Meyer stepped up and organized a team of fellow farmers in the area to harvest the 500 acres of row crops that was evenly split between soybeans and corn. The soybean harvest was completed Oct. 7-8, while the corn was picked Oct. 28-29.

“I can’t believe they did the harvest in four days. They really had some big combines come in,” Jon said. “I was able to ride along in several of the combines.”

Arlen organized the farmers to work in the fields of the farm located 10 miles northwest of Clarinda. Meanwhile, Ann lined up volunteers to fix and delivered meals to the workers. In all, 27 people gave of their time, energy and resources to assist with the harvest.

“It was a little overwhelming to see the level of care that took place and the unconditional love that was shown. That is what Christmas is all about,” Ann said.

Arlen said the soybean harvest went very well. If fact, there were so many people that offered to help that some of the volunteers had to turned away.

“Timing for agriculture is critical. When the beans reach a certain moisture level you have to get them out. So I was trying to coordinate the work for them while realizing they were also farming and trying to get their own out,” Arlen said. “I didn’t want to burden them, so I asked if they could work it into their schedule to give one day of work. I think it worked out well because then they could go home and take care of their own beans.”

However, the corn harvest proved to be a little trickier. Since Jon plants eight rows of narrow corn, Arlen said he had to find people with the proper machinery to finish the harvest.

Still, with the benefit of good weather, Arlen said the process went smoothly. There was no breakage and the farm enjoyed record yields for both crops.

Certain things are more important in your life than others and friendship is probably one of the biggest. Seeing how people come together, when there is a crisis, to help each other is inspiring,” Arlen said.

Jon and Pam said they were amazed by the cooperation and outpouring of kindness they received from their neighbors.

“I can’t thank everyone enough that helped me. I wasn’t strong enough to do my harvest this year, so I really appreciate everything everyone has done,” Jon said.

“It was a huge weight off our shoulders to know it would be done. We didn’t have to worry about it. These guys have worked together before and would drop everything to help one another,” Pam said.

Jon completed his treatments Nov. 11. Then, on Dec. 3, he underwent a new PET scan. The scan showed the mass in his esophagus had shrunk in size and the cancer had not spread.

Based on those results, he is moving forward with plans for surgery Dec. 30. Pam said the surgery is expected to last six to eight hours. He will then be hospitalized for at least one week after the surgery and the full recovery time is projected to be three months.

“Their goal is to cure it. There is a possibility to cure it and they are describing the chances as medium,” Pam said. “We are very optimistic for a good outcome from his surgery. When I first heard (his diagnosis) I cried for two weeks. It used to be hearing the word ‘cancer’ was like a death sentence. But now that is not the case because the treatments have come so far.”

Prior to the surgery, Jon and Pam said they would be celebrating Christmas with their children and grandchildren.

“This whole thing with Jon has made me realize the things I used to get upset about were really just little things that don’t mean anything. Having our family together and celebrating Christmas together is enough of a gift for me,” Pam said.