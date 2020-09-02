Neighbor requests council assistance with dogs

Ongoing problems with potentially dangerous dogs in his neighborhood prompted John Millhone to turn to the Clarinda City Council Aug. 27, for help.
Millhone lives on South 14th Street. Millhone said he lives near two pit bulls he described as “potentially dangerous or vicious” that have been creating problems for him and his neighbors over the last four years.
“We’re living in fear all the time down there,” Millhone said.
Millhone reviewed the city ordinance defining a “potentially “dangerous or vicious” animal. He then presented the council with 11 criminal complaints about the dogs to confirm the danger they present.
“My neighbors have a chain link fence backed up to this property and they go outside with their two small children. One is under 4 and the other is probably 2. Every time they go out, these dogs see them and attack the fence, shaking the fence,” Millhone said. “These children are absolutely terrified of these dogs. I’ve seen it firsthand. They cry and try to run to the house. The oldest of the two was literally chased inside of her house, with her mother, and the dog’s head was inside the front door of their home trying to get to them.”
Millhone said at times the owner will also put the dogs outside when he sees Millhone mowing his yard or if a neighbor has people in their back yard. Also, Millhone said an elderly neighbor was mowing when one of the dogs bit the tire of his riding lawn mower and deflated the tire.
“That tells you the bite pressure, the aggressiveness and everything else. If you can pop that, it’s pretty hard to think about what it would do to a small child or an elderly person,” Millhone said.
To make matters worse, Millhone said there are several young children that walk by the area on their way to and from school that are also being endangered by the dogs. As a result, Millhone asked the council to take legal action to have the dogs removed from the city limits and have the owner barred from having animals in the future.
Council member Jeff McCall said former council member Gary Auger was familiar with the dogs and had discussed the animals with the council as well.
“He told us they were vicious dogs and he was scared for kids in the neighborhood,” McCall said.
In addition, Millhone said there are a growing number of stray dogs in Clarinda that are also causing problems for residents throughout the city.
“As I walk my dog early in the morning, we’re coming across more and more dogs at large and having issues with them approaching us, and having to use pepper spray and other things to deter them. In a few cases they got in and got a hold of him and he had to, basically, fight them off,” Millhone said.
Therefore, Millhone also encouraged the council to evaluate the potential of hiring an animal control officer. Since Clarinda currently does not have an animal control officer, the responsibility for controlling those animals falls to the Clarinda Police Department.
“They have other things to do rather than trying to take dogs off the street,” Millhone said.
One option Millhone presented to generate the necessary funds for an animal control officer would be to increase the fines charged to retrieve impounded animals. He said this would also discourage chronic offenders from allowing their animals to run free.
Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull said the council would discuss the situation with the city attorney and determine what action the city could take in this matter.