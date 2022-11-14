National FSA administrator tours Clarinda

Creating opportunities for young people to enter farming was one of the key points of conversation during a roundtable discussion held Nov. 10 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux of South Dakota participated in the roundtable as part of his visit to Clarinda. Seth Watkins of Clarinda, who serves on the Iowa USDA FSA state committee, organized the event.

“I believe strongly that the way we farm, the way we care for our land and what we’re doing to create opportunities to create more farmers has a direct impact on building the strength of the community we care about and we live in,” Watkins said.

Also attending the roundtable discussion were Iowa FSA Executive Director Matt Russell and Iowa FSA Committee Chair Wendy Johnson of Charles City. The rest of the roundtable panel consisted of 10 local farmers and community leaders. A crowd of 15 people, including local FSA officials, was also in attendance.

The focus of the discussion Thursday was to find ways the USDA can continue to be a good partner to rural Iowa.

“I really enjoyed the conversation. This is some of the most engaging moments of the work I get to do. Talking first hand with folks in the community about what we can do better, what’s working and, frankly, coming up with some ideas we’ve never even thought of before,” Ducheneaux said. “I will leave this kind of refreshed by the sense of community I saw here. Folks are coming together and are proud of their community.”

Ducheneaux was appointed as the USDA FSA Administrator on Feb. 22, 2021. Through this role, he provides leadership and direction on agricultural policy; administrating loan programs; and managing conservation, commodity, disaster and farm marketing programs through a national network of offices.

Previously, he served as the Executive Director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council and had been with the IAC since the 1990s. His family still operates a fourth generation ranch on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

“I’m proud to be the leader of an agency of public servants and I take that role very seriously. And I want you to know when I say I’m your administrator I mean it,” Ducheneaux said.

During his 19-months as the FSA Administrator, Ducheneaux said the recurring theme he hears is more needs to be done to get the youth engaged in agriculture. He said now is the time for those local advocates to reach out to their Congressional leaders about adding programs to the new Farm Bill that give youth the incentive to enter farming, ranching and other similar fields.

Currently, Ducheneaux said beginning farmers have to meet the same requirements as an established producer to qualify for the financial assistance offered by FSA programs. He said there are no programs tailored to the needs of a beginning farmer to help them acquire the liquidity necessary to weather the tough times they eventually will encounter.

“In fact, many of our conservation programs require them to be in production for a year before they can apply. So, there is a lot of opportunity here with the Farm Bill conversation coming up,” Ducheneaux said.

Ducheneaux said he was also intrigued by the potential of forging a partnership between local banks and the FSA as proposed by Gilbert Thomas of Bank Iowa in Clarinda. Thomas said offering incentives to local FFA chapters may be a way to help those members enter a career related to agriculture.

“That’s an interesting concept and one I’ve not heard yet. The interest buy-down he mentioned is also a concept we haven’t heard in the countryside as a suggestion. The fact that it come from an ag banker that’s clearly a valuable part of his community and sees the broader impact of an ag bank, beyond just profitability for the bank, really gives that a lot of weight to me. It’s clear he and his local FSA officer have a good relationship, and that cannot help but benefit the producers in this community,” Ducheneaux said.

“I think we all have to look at opportunities to bring youth back to these communities because rural America is dying. If you don’t start doing something to stem that flow of people out of your rural communities, there’s going to be more,” Thomas said during the roundtable discussion. “I’m going to tell you, how the farm community goes is how this community goes.”

Prior to the roundtable event, Ducheneaux, along with Russell and Johnson, were able to tour Clarinda. Among the stops on the tour were the Clarinda sale barn, the local implement dealers, Clarinda Regional Health Center and the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum.

“This visit has really been about focusing our attention on that community level impact, instead of the producer impact. Without farmers out there, and producers out there that can make a profit from their production to reinvest in our small communities, we’re not going to continue to have them be as vibrant as Clarinda,” Ducheneaux said.

Ducheneaux said he was especially pleased to see the sale barn had developed into an anchor business for Clarinda.

“It allows us to transact our product here in this community. It’s one of the keystone pieces of the community. Keeping that market share of the product in your community is invaluable,” Ducheneaux said.