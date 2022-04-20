National Day of Prayer returns to Clarinda

After a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarinda will once again be hosting a National Day of Prayer celebration Thursday, May 5, at Hillside Missionary Church.

Organizers of the event are offering 200 free tickets now available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with the program and a dessert bar starting at 1 p.m.

During the April 13 Clarinda City Council meeting, Mayor Craig Hill signed a proclamation encouraging local citizens to join in the celebration. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of a joint resolution by the United States Congress calling for a National Day of Prayer in the country. The formal date of observance for the National Day of Prayer was then set by Congress in 1988 to be the first Thursday of May.

The theme for the 2022 National Day of Prayer is “Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us.” Kathy Weckwerth will be returning to the town she grew up in to serve as the guest speaker for the National Day of Prayer program in Clarinda.

“I grew up in Clarinda, where my father, Duane Youmans taught for 25 years as the professor of Mechanical Technology at Iowa Western Community College, and my mother was a homemaker who still lives in Clarinda. My parents were an integral part of the community and growing up I was very involved with music and church. As a little girl, my parents instilled in me the understanding of the value and power of prayer,” Weckwerth said.

Weckwerth has continued her involvement in the church throughout her life. She serves as the Executive Director of Best Life Ministries in Benson, Minn. She started her ministry for women in 2008.

“My husband, Dean, and I purchased a 1900s church from a nearby town that was to be torn down. We decided to use if for the ministry. We bought it for $1 on Craigslist and moved it the 17 miles to our farm. We host a weekly women’s Bible study and monthly church services there,” Weckwerth said.

After high school, Weckwerth left Clarinda to attend Northwestern Bible College in Roseville, Minn. She then served several churches in the Twin Cities area for 35 years as a Director of Worship and Creative Arts.

Then, five years ago, she accepted the position of lead pastor at Bethel Church in Kerkhoven, Minnesota. About that same time, Weckwerth also developed a faith-based radio show/podcast entitled “Your Best with Kathy Weckwerth” that airs on local radio stations.

“For the past 14 years I have also had a newspaper column here in Benson at the local paper and have written 10 books, including eight Bible studies. It’s my passion and greatest honor to be able to share my faith through many different venues,” Weckwerth said.

That is also why Weckwerth said she was so thrilled to be invited to serve as the guest speaker for the National Day of Prayer events this year in Clarinda and Red Oak.

“To be able to go home to Clarinda and share about faith, where I learned so much about faith, means a lot to me. Although my family attended the Baptist church in Clarinda for many years, as a little girl, I attended the Baptist church in Red Oak for several years. It feels like going home to me to be speaking in both towns,” Weckwerth said. “Faith has been such an important part of my life and I accredit my passion from growing up in a small town with a strong faith-based support system.”

Weckwerth said she considers prayer an essential part of everyday life providing people with comfort, the ability to build confidence and develop a personal relationship with God. As a result, she views prayer as a tool of God packed with both power and purpose.

“It’s the help that we need to be drawn closer to God and become better in our everyday walk,” Weckwerth said. “My hope when I come and speak for the National Day of Prayer in Clarinda and Red Oak is that I can encourage people that prayer is such a powerful tool of God that we have available to us at any time. I hope I can motivate attendees to understand the purpose of prayer is to develop a relationship with God, share our burdens with Him, pray for others and our nation, and seek wisdom and direction from the One who has created us.”