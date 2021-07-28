Mural honoring music legend Glenn Miller arrives in Clarinda

One of Cerney’s favorite pieces is a slice of everyday life located about 70 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico, titled “Cowboy Ruckus.” Two giant cowboys are positioned on each side of the highway with one of the characters pointing toward the other, who seems to be shrugging his shoulders in reply.

“It’s a simple idea of an argument between two friends,” Cerney said. “I want that image to linger for several miles down the road. I am satisfied if people going by have been entertained along their journey.”

As a nod to Roswell’s fame as a UFO crash site, Cerney created “Welcome to Roswell,” cut-outs that depict the first meeting between a family of aliens and a family of Roswell ranchers. An apron-wearing mom presents a pie to an alien next to his landed saucer, while her son offers jumper cables from his pickup truck.

“I hear about that one a lot,” he said. “Aliens are a fun subject.”

Cerney digs into his subjects. While painting a series of murals in Salinas depicting the characters of John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row,” Cereny re-read many of the author’s books.

For the Glenn Miller mural, Cerney said he played the musician’s music to get himself in the mood. He picked an image of Miller from a photograph.