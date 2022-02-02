More citizens express interest in council seat

Interest is growing to fill the vacant seat on the Clarinda City Council created by the election of Craig Hill as mayor.

Hill was already serving on the council when he was elected mayor in November of 2021. Hill officially took office as mayor Jan. 1, which left his position on the council open. There are two years remaining on that term.

During its meeting Jan. 12, the council confirmed its intention to fill the vacant seat by appointment. In December, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon had asked citizens to submit a letter of interest if they would like to be considered for the appointment.

However, only one letter of interest had been received by the Jan. 12 meeting. Therefore, the council agreed to extend the time to accept letters until its Feb. 9 meeting.

McClarnon announced during the Jan. 26 meeting of the Clarinda City Council that four letters of interest had now been received. He said those letters had been shared with the council members for their review, as would any others received prior to the Feb. 9 meeting.

“I hope we get even more letters. I mean, I’m not saying I don’t like the ones we’ve got, but I hope there is even more interest,” Councilman Jeff McCall said.

McClarnon asked the council members if they would like him to invite those interested in the position to address the council during the Feb. 9 meeting. This would allow the candidates to explain why they would like to serve on the council and the existing council members to ask any questions they may have of the individuals.

“I know the last time we appointed we had everybody come and a few words as far as why they wanted to be on council,” McClarnon said.

“We gave them a five minute window and also we were able to ask questions,” McCall said. “Also, some of them never showed up that gave letters. They should show up if they’re serious. So, I’m in favor of it.”

“To me, if you were going to make a commitment to the council, then you need to be able to stand up here in front of people and make your comments. So, if you feel you’re not going to be able to do that, then maybe that’s not the right decision,” Hill said.

After hearing the comments, McClarnon said the council could proceed with making an appointment that night. Or, he said the council could opt to call for a special election after hearing the comments.

Even if an appointment is made Feb. 9, McClarnon said the public still has an option to petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. McClarnon previously estimated it would cost the city $3,000 to hold a special election.

Earlier in the meeting, the council also approved the appointment of McCall to serve as the Mayor Pro-Tem for 2022. The council also approved the reappointment of Ron Bitting as the City Attorney.

A revised ordinance was also adopted Wednesday to more fully define the two new voting precincts in Clarinda. The council previously approved an ordinance Dec. 22 establishing the precincts.

“The Secretary of State’s office called and they wanted some more wording in this. So, basically, on line one I added the five words of ‘lying north of the line.’ They wanted that terminology in there,” McClarnon said.

After approving the first reading of the ordinance, the council approved a motion to waive the second and third readings. The new ordinance was then adopted by the council.