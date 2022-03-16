Moratorium for WECS a ‘no go’ says Supervisors

The Page County Board of Supervisors had a full board room once again during their meeting this week -- wind energy was back on the agenda.

A motion by Supervisor Jacob Holmes to place a 180-day or 90-day moratorium on the submission, acceptance or implementation of any Wind Energy Conversion System (WECS) applications or any recording of easements while the ordinance is reopened for review and amending did not pass by a 2-to-1 vote. An additional motion by Holmes at the March 8 meeting to rescind a section in the current wind ordinance for Page County, where the 1,500 feet setback is from the foundation line of nonparticipating landowners and amend the ordinance to have the setback from the property line with the option to waive that, was tabled until the next meeting.

Holmes said he requested a moratorium to give the supervisors time to review the current county wind ordinance and address and fix issues and wording that concerned him before looking at any wind energy plan. He said some areas of concern were county road use during a project, decommissioning the wind turbines and decibel levels. Both Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong and Supervisor Chuck Morris said they wanted a plan in front of them to review and would only consider amending the current wind ordinance for actual issues based on facts, not hypothetical matters.

Holmes’ urgency for a moratorium came following the submittal of a permit application by Invenergy to Page County Engineer JD King the afternoon of March 7. Holmes said, “We better put the breaks on this thing, so we don’t get in this deal too far.”

“Moratorium is a scary word,” said Holmes, “but it’s a pause. There’s a lot of moving pieces here, but I think we need to pause this thing.”

Morris and Armstrong seemed to feel Holmes was getting ahead of himself trying to fix a problem that wasn’t yet a problem.

Morris said he disagreed with a moratorium because it would be difficult to answer or address concerns without looking at an actual project. If they were to approve a moratorium, he said it would take the opportunity away to look at the project to see if changes were needed to the county wind ordinance. Instead, changes would be based on hypothetical issues. He said a proposed plan for a wind project would need to be in front of the supervisor to work on fine details such as decommissioning and road use for a project.

“I’m not in favor of a moratorium,” said Morris. “I’m in favor of looking at the project, having very difficult and tough discussions, bringing the people back to the table seeing where the issues are after we know the reality of what we’re dealing with in this project.”

Morris said any future wind projects proposed in the county would be its own separate entity.

“Each project is a stand-alone project,” said Morris. “So I think we need to look at it critically, think about it, have these discussions, have an opportunity for people who now know that there getting turbines, to step up and tell us why they are interested in this.”

With a plan for a project in front of them, Morris said it gives the supervisors the chance to review the project, dissect it, criticize it, support it and refine it before it comes down to a vote.

Morris said when the supervisors initially started exploring wind several years ago, they looked at other county ordinances in the state of Iowa.

“We looked at ordinances, and there was not an ordinance in the state of Iowa that went to the property line as a setback,” said Morris. “There have been some property lines setback after wind has been developed, which essentially is a moratorium because of the way land apparently lays in Iowa. I didn’t make that up, and people are mad. They’re mad at me for that, and I’ve asked you find me a project in Iowa that is done with a setback to the property line, and I’m all ears. I can’t find it.”

Holmes felt that waiting until a project plan was submitted and then changing the ordinance could open the county up for lawsuits. He also questioned if the ordinance could be changed after a plan was submitted. Holmes said he is not against wind energy in Page County; instead, he wants them to come fair and have the nonparticipating landowner’s rights respected by extending the setback to the property line.

Morris said he wouldn’t advocate changing the setback to the property line until he saw the evidence that it needed to be changed. He said there needs to be a balance between participating and nonparticipating landowners’ rights.

“I said from day one this is a situation that is going to be very difficult for everybody to be happy, and it’s a situation that has clearly divided our county,” said Morris. “It divided other counties. It will divide counties wherever it’s introduced.”

Armstrong assured Holmes that if any problems were detected within a proposed project while reviewing a plan submitted to the county for a wind farm, they wouldn’t vote yes for it.

“We’d say ‘no,’ Jacob; that’s all we would do,” said Armstrong. “Then it would be up to them. We can either approve it or deny it. It’s simple as that.”

“If I knew I could look at the plan and have 90 days, it would be different,” said Armstrong, “but I know that if we do a moratorium, then I’m not going to see that plan, and yet I can do 90 days and look at the plan and decide if I want to vote or not vote. So I’m sorry.”

With that, Armstrong and Morris voted no on placing a 180-day or 90-day moratorium on the submission, acceptance, or implementation of any (WECS) applications or any recording of easements while the ordinance is reopened for review and amending.

The motion by Holmes to rescind a section in the current wind ordinance for Page County where the 1,500 feet setback is from the foundation line of nonparticipating landowners and amend the ordinance to have the setback from the property line with the options to waive was tabled after both Morris and Armstrong asked for time to review the proposed change.

“I won’t vote for it,” said Morris. “I’m on overload. I need to see it and read it to totally understand it. There’s just been too much information here today to absorb it to vote, but if you put it in writing and send me the email and get it back on the agenda next week, that’s great.”

Morris said he wanted to better understand what impacts the change may make.

“I don’t want to look at just that section and make a snap decision without some study,” said Morris. “Is that fair?”

Armstrong said the supervisors wouldn’t have the wind project plans for about two weeks and then wouldn’t make any decisions for up to six weeks after receiving the plan. He felt it was best to table the motion until next week.

“But let’s don’t rush this,” said Armstrong. “We’re not under a time constraint. Instead of voting no, I would rather table and get all of our thoughts out there, and from what we’ve heard today, it gives me more to think about and look back at.”

Before the supervisor’s discussion began, the room was opened up for public comments.

Todd Maher, who lives east of Shenandoah with his family on an acreage, spoke about his view of the true responsibilities of county supervisors.

Maher said he feels somewhere along the lines who the supervisors represent have been forgotten.

“I’ve sat through several county meetings and listened to heart wrenching stories of families that currently live near the turbines and some who are just scared of what it’s going to do to their child or their livestock or just their simple dream of living on a small acreage in the country,” said Maher. “And make no mistake, this issue will impact the citizens of this county for years and years to come.”

Maher asked the supervisors to think back to when they decided to run for office.

“I’m hoping your motives were that you wanted to serve the people in Page County,” said Maher. “You wanted to make the residents of this county lives better and improve the future for the future generations.”

Maher said over the past few months, he has done research regarding wind farm projects.

“I’m pretty ashamed that I was not awake when all this started happening when we started talking about the wind project,” said Maher. “It never occurred to me that my representatives and county government would let something come into the county that would infringe on my individual rights or that would be potentially dangerous to my family or neighbors.”

Maher said a simple rule should be followed regarding the proposed wind project.

“If there’s any question or doubt about the safety or impact to the citizens of this county from these wind turbines, then we owe it to them to vote yes on this moratorium today,” said Maher. “The citizens of this county deserve representatives that will preserve their individual rights, preserve their peace, and most importantly make sure their families and neighbors are safe. … Look around at these people that are here today, the people that you represent. Some of them probably even voted for you at one time and trusted that you were going to do the right thing. Now is your chance. You and you alone can do the right thing and say yes to this moratorium and show that you care about the citizens of Page County more than you do the infamous big money of Invenergy.”

In other business:

Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias provided clarification on information about recorded wind agreements. Esaias said she was unable to attend the March 1 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting and learned there were discrepancies in the number of wind easement agreements recorded in her office.

Esaias said she was asked to look up the number of recordings involving wind-related documents. She said her search extended from Jan. 1, 2008, to Feb. 14, 2022, showing 373 recorded documents. However, she said those documents included duplicate landowners, individuals, companies, termination releases and assignments.

“So when you break down all those duplicate owners and termination releases you’ve got, I’m coming up with 110 that’s out there,” said Esaias. “But I want you to keep in mind that I’m not an attorney nor an abstract. I gave an estimate as requested, and then if anybody would like to come into my office and search this there more than welcome. It’s all public. It’s a little complex because it’s all lumped together. You have to take out all the duplicates. You have to take out all the terminations.”

Supervisors approved a request for compromise and assignment of Page County Tax Sale Certificate 2002-02002 (parcel 05-19-334-145-000) to Situs Cultivation, LLC.

A public hearing was held following a fiscal year budget presentation by Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. The budget resolutions #20-2022, #21-2022, and #22-2022 were approved by a 2-to-1 vote. The fiscal year 2023 budget was also approved with a 2-to-1 vote. Holmes was the sole no-vote in both matters.