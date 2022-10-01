Millard South emerges as top band of Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

Clarinda welcomed 49 bands to the community Oct. 1 for the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. At the end of the day, the Millard South Patriots Pride Marching Band stood out as the Best Overall Band of 2022.

Millard South was presented a trophy by the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society honoring the group as the top overall band considering the parade and field performances during the awards ceremony held Saturday night at Cardinal Field. The Clarinda Masonic Lodge also awarded Millard South a traveling trophy as the best overall band.

After winning the High School Class 4A parade competition Saturday morning, Millard South also captured top honors in the Class 4A field contest. The parade was held on the downtown square in Clarinda, while the field competition was held at Cardinal Field.

In addition to winning both the parade and field events, Millard South was also awarded several field certificates on the day. Millard South was recognized for having the Best Horn Line, Best Color Guard and Best Drum Line.

Des Moines Lincoln also turned in a strong showing during the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree finishing second in both the High School Class 4A parade and field competitions. Omaha Central collected a third place finish in the High School Class 4A parade judging, while Omaha North finished fourth.

Creston and Glenwood battled for top honors in High School Class 3A Saturday. Creston finished second to Glenwood in the parade competition, but then edged out Glenwood for a first place finish in the field event. Along with the second place finish in the field competition, Glenwood also received a field certificate for Best Soloist with a trombone solo.

Harlan added a third place finish in the High School Class 3A parade competition. Atlantic also collected a fourth place finish in the parade judging.

Treynor emerged as the top band in High School Class 2A with victories in both the parade and field contests. Treynor drum major Brooke Atteberry was also awarded a field certificate as the Best Drum Major.

Red Oak followed in second place in both the paraded and field competitions for High School Class 2A. Shenandoah collected third place honors in the parade event, while South Harrison was fourth.

Winning the High School Class 1A field judging Saturday was Tri-Center after the band placed second in the parade competition. Bedford secured second place honors in the field competition to go along with a seventh place finish in the parade competition.

Sidney took home the first place trophy in the High School Class 1A parade competition. Other top finishers in the parade competition for the class were Worth County, third; Stanberry, fourth; Riverside, fifth; Fremont Mills, sixth; and Lenox, eighth.

The parade competition also featured three classes for middle school bands. Tri-Center Middle School won Class I, while Bedford Middle School placed second and Essex Middle School finished third.

In Middle School Class II, Creston Middle School was named the top band. Atlantic Middle School followed in second place and Shenandoah Middle School finished third.

Glenwood Middle School won the Middle School Class III parade competition. Harlan Middle School collected second place honors.