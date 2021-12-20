Merry and Bright Contest winners announced

With Christmas only a few days away, the votes are in for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Herald-Journal.

Dockweiler Daycare has been selected as the winner of the contest for 2021. The winner will receive a prize of $75 in Clarinda Dollars. Dockweiler Daycare is located at 222 E Chestnut St. in Clarinda.

Earning second place honors for her “Snowman Land” display is Megan Goecker. She will receive $50 in Clarinda Dollars for finishing second in contest. The Goecker display may be seen at 1672 Redwood Ave. of Clarinda.

Derek Lawrence collected a third place finish for his “Festive Lights” display. As third place finisher in the online voting Lawrence wins $25 in Clarinda Dollars. The display is located at 306 W. Willow St. in Clarinda.

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Herald-Journal would like to thank everyone that submitted nominations for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest or voted in the online judging. Entries were accepted from Nov. 8 through Dec. 5. Voting was then held from Dec. 5-19.