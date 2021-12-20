 Skip to main content
Merry and Bright Contest winners announced

HJ - Merry Bright 2021 First Place

Dockweiler Daycare, located at 222 E Chestnut St. in Clarinda, has been voted the winner of the 2021 Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Herald-Journal. (photo submitted)

With Christmas only a few days away, the votes are in for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Herald-Journal.

Dockweiler Daycare has been selected as the winner of the contest for 2021. The winner will receive a prize of $75 in Clarinda Dollars. Dockweiler Daycare is located at 222 E Chestnut St. in Clarinda.

HJ - Merry Bright 2021 Second Place

This "Snowman Land" display created by Megan Goecker finished second in the voting for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest. The display is located at 1672 Redwood Ave. of Clarinda. (Photo submitted)

Earning second place honors for her “Snowman Land” display is Megan Goecker. She will receive $50 in Clarinda Dollars for finishing second in contest. The Goecker display may be seen at 1672 Redwood Ave. of Clarinda.

Derek Lawrence collected a third place finish for his “Festive Lights” display. As third place finisher in the online voting Lawrence wins $25 in Clarinda Dollars. The display is located at 306 W. Willow St. in Clarinda.

HJ - Merry Bright 2021 Third Place

Derek Lawrence won third place honors for this "Festive Lights" display in the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest. The display may be viewed at 306 W. Willow St. in Clarinda. (Photo submitted)

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Herald-Journal would like to thank everyone that submitted nominations for the Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Contest or voted in the online judging. Entries were accepted from Nov. 8 through Dec. 5. Voting was then held from Dec. 5-19.

