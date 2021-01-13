McAndrews wins Youth Salute leadership award

Clarinda High School senior Chase McAndrews was one of 200 high school youth leaders representing 66 schools to be honored as a Youth Salute Award recipient by the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership.

Along with being named as the Top Youth Leader for Clarinda High School, McAndrews was also one of four students recognized as Top Youth Leaders as National Youth Salute Ambassadors. Awards were also presented to two Youth Leaders of the Year.

As a National Youth Salute Ambassador, McAndrews has been invited to attend the National Council on Youth Leadership conference hosted by Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. The week-long conference will be held virtually during the spring of 2021.

“I was definitely surprised and really honored to receive the Youth Salute Award and then to be among the top four to serve as a delegate to the national convention. It is pretty amazing to know I will have a chance to work with leaders from various cities both urban and rural,” McAndrews said.

Nebraska Wesleyan University hosted a virtual awards ceremony earlier this school year where the various recipients were recognized. McAndrews applied for the award at the end of his junior year.