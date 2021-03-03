Low bids pave way for more street repairs

Oldcastle Materials Midwest Company, doing business as Omni Engineering, was awarded the contract for a street asphalt project the cities of Clarinda and Red Oak will be partnering on later this year.
A low bid of $869,393 from Omni Engineering for the Clarinda portion of the project was approved during the Feb. 24 meeting of the Clarinda City Council. The Red Oak City Council was expected to accept the Omni Engineering bid for its portion of the project March 1.
“This was the first time we’ve done this. This project, we’re partnering with the city of Red Oak on because they also had some street overlays. We were hoping to get some good bids because we both went together and made it a bigger project. We were actually successful. The bids actually came in about $220,000 under the engineer’s estimate,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
A total of four bids were received for the asphalt project. Omni Engineering of Omaha, Neb., submitted the low overall bid of $1,438,752.65. The other bidders for the project were Western Engineering Company of Council Bluffs, $1,420,408.42; Henningsen Construction of Atlantic, $1,522,099.81; and Blacktop Services Company of Corning, $1,922.554.95.
“When you look at that, there is only a little over $80,000 difference in the low and high bid. That’s pretty good. That’s within 5.5%. The engineer estimate was $1,658,989.50,” McClarnon said.
The Clarinda portion of the project initially consisted of 31 blocks of streets. Those streets included Grant Street from 13th Street to 18th Street; 13th Street from Grant Street to Lincoln Street; and 13th Street from Lincoln Street to State Street.
Also included in the project were 15th Street from Orange Street to Division Street; Division Street from 15th Street to 16th Street; West Washington Street from 16th Street to 18th Street; and East Main Street from 14th Street to 16th Street. The final portion of the original project was the Washington Court cul-de-sac. This brought the total number of blocks involved to 31.
However, Clarinda is in the process of finalizing a $2 million bond issue that would include $1.1 million for street improvements. Since the bids came in below estimate, McClarnon said the city could repair an additional seven blocks and still stay within budget.
Those seven added blocks are expected to be Orange Street from 16th Street to 15th Street; 20th Street from the Highway 2 bypass to Boundary Street; and 21st Street from 20th Street to Boundary Street.
With those seven additional blocks, the size of the project this year would be 38 blocks. Last year, Clarinda completed 38 blocks asphalt street repairs at a cost of $28,211 per block. This year, it will only cost the city $28,045 per block for the same number of blocks as a result of the partnership with Red Oak. Omni Engineering also did the street project last year.
“I do think this is a win-win for us. I think, if we can do other projects together with other entities around us, we should do it. Honestly, it looks like it did pay off for us,” McClarnon said.
Prior to awarding the contract, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the street project. Since no oral or written comments were received during the public hearing, the council approved a resolution approving those terms.