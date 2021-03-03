Low bids pave way for more street repairs

Oldcastle Materials Midwest Company, doing business as Omni Engineering, was awarded the contract for a street asphalt project the cities of Clarinda and Red Oak will be partnering on later this year.

A low bid of $869,393 from Omni Engineering for the Clarinda portion of the project was approved during the Feb. 24 meeting of the Clarinda City Council. The Red Oak City Council was expected to accept the Omni Engineering bid for its portion of the project March 1.

“This was the first time we’ve done this. This project, we’re partnering with the city of Red Oak on because they also had some street overlays. We were hoping to get some good bids because we both went together and made it a bigger project. We were actually successful. The bids actually came in about $220,000 under the engineer’s estimate,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

A total of four bids were received for the asphalt project. Omni Engineering of Omaha, Neb., submitted the low overall bid of $1,438,752.65. The other bidders for the project were Western Engineering Company of Council Bluffs, $1,420,408.42; Henningsen Construction of Atlantic, $1,522,099.81; and Blacktop Services Company of Corning, $1,922.554.95.