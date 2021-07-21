Local students, educators attend agriculture academy

Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., and Agrivision Equipment partnered again this summer to offer a three-day academy that introduced high school students and agricultural educators to the ever-changing world of precision agriculture technologies.

Now in its 15th iteration, Northwest hosted the Agrivision Equipment Group Precision Agriculture Summer Academy June 15-17. The program incorporates hands-on activities with state-of-the-art equipment and networking with industry professionals to advance the knowledge of students and agricultural educators in precision agriculture technologies. Students explore the use of global positioning systems (GPS), auto-guidance technology, precision application, remote sensing, geographic information systems and data collection and management.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 24 high school students who are active members of a 4-H club or FFA chapter were selected to participate along with 12 agricultural educators from high schools where the participating students attend. Brevin Coston of Clarinda High School and Cade Myers of Southwest Valley High School were among the students to attend.

Educator participants to attend the event included Emma Cutler of Clarinda High School and Blake Anderson of Southwest Valley High School.

The cost to attend the academy was free. Selected students and their high school educators received a scholarship that covered the cost of lodging, food, materials, supplies and tuition during their participation in the summer academy.