Local residents support pipeline moratorium

Opposition to the use of eminent domain to acquire land for the development of the Midwest Carbon Express, a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through Page County, was voiced during a legislative briefing held March 26 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Sen. Mark Costello and Rep. Cecil Dolecheck attended the briefing sponsored by the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to update their local constituents on status of the current session of the Iowa Legislature and answer their questions. This was the last of the three briefings scheduled for this year.

Proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa as well as involving four other states. The pipeline would run through Page County near its border with Fremont County.

Robin Sunderman of Clarinda said she was opposed to the use of eminent domain for the pipeline project. Therefore, she said she was pleased to see the House of Representatives had issued a one-year moratorium prohibiting that process.

“We didn’t end up with a standalone bill actually, but what we did (March 24) was we put an amendment on the economic development basic budget bill. It passed, not unanimously, but it passed with both Democrats and Republicans on both sides,” Dolecheck said.

The pipeline that would run through Page County is one of three projects proposed in Iowa. Wolf Carbon Solution and Navigator CO2 Ventures oversee the other two projects.

A decision on whether or not these companies may use eminent domain to claim private property in order to proceed with the construction of a pipeline is made by the Iowa Utilities Board. Since Summit Carbon Solutions filed for a permit to use eminent domain in February, Dolecheck said the Iowa Utilities Board was required to conduct public hearings on the issue.

“We felt, in this opportunity, we should step in and not allow this to happen without more time. It seemed like the individuals putting in the pipeline were using this as an opportunity to kind of ‘put a gun to your head’ to those property owners saying if you don’t do this, we’re going to take it by eminent domain without doing a negotiated process that should be allowed to continue for these property owners to be able to exercise their right to negotiate,” Dolecheck said.

Since that amendment by the House of Representatives was already passed, Costello said it was unclear if the Senate would take any action on the matter. From a personal perspective, Costello said he understood why people would come down on both sides of the issue.

Supporters of the pipeline, Costello said, would argue that a process was in place and the companies have invested a great deal of effort and money. Now, the legislature is stepping in and changing the rules.

On the other hand, Costello said the rights of the property owners also have to be taken into consideration.

“We’ll have to look into it and see what most people on our side of the rotunda are thinking because we haven’t really been talking about it over there too much,” Costello said. “It’s a difficult situation”

Dolecheck said the ultimate question that needs to be answered is whether or not the construction of the pipelines would be a public good.

“Eminent domain is supposed to be used for a public good. Does this qualify as public good? Some people say yes because it’s going to protect the environment. Other people say you’re not going to control that anyway. You’re transferring it from out of the air and you’re going to store it underground somewhere,” Dolecheck said.

“There is also the aspect of trying to support the ethanol industry by making it zero net carbon. That whole aspect of it is in there too. So, I’m seeing things from both sides, and it’s an unpleasant issue,” Costello said.

The conversation then shifted to the transition from offering E10 ethanol fuel to E15 at gas stations in Iowa.

Costello said the state has provided $5 million to assist with changing to the infrastructure need to offer E15 fuel. In addition, Costello said the state is shifting the vast majority of the E10 tax credit to an E15 tax credit to incentivize that fuel.

“What we want to get to is, instead of everybody using E10, everybody using E15. Most of the cars since 2001 are compatible with that. Now, we would still have our premium fuel, that doesn’t have ethanol in it, for people’s small engines and boats and whatever. People can have whatever they want, but we want them to have E15 as a choice. It gives the consumers more choice at the station,” Costello said.

A matching fund has also been created, Costello said, where the state would match 75% of the cost a gas station would incur to convert their tanks to offer E15 fuel, up to a total match of $50,000. Should a project cost more than that, Costello said the station would be exempt from the conversion.

“It also allows an exemption for those small mom and pop stations out there that don’t want to change. They don’t have to. They can get an exemption. At some point in time those tanks are going to go beyond their useful life. They’re going to have to be replaced. So, if that individual filling station or whatever wants to sell, then whoever buys it is going to have to upgrade,” Dolecheck said.