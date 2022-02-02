Local farmers evaluate agricultural outlook for 2022

Planting season may still be a couple months away, but local farmers are already evaluating the legislative regulations and market trends that could impact their future profitability.

To help answer some of those questions, Bank Iowa hosted an agricultural conference Jan. 28 at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda. During the meeting Iowa State Sen. Tom Shipley updated an estimated crowd of 50 people on governmental factors that could impact the farming industry. AgWest Commodities President Paul Mussman then presented an outlook on the 2022 markets.

One important area the Iowa Legislature is focusing its attention and resources this year, Shipley said, is water quality. He said there would also be federal dollars coming to Iowa to assist with these efforts.

“Down here in our part of the world, we talk about doing conservation work. It’s kind of like ‘we have everybody doing that,’ but we all know everybody isn’t doing that. So, consequently, a lot of those areas need some work,” Shipley said.

Shipley said discussions are also being held to transition from the current Corn Suitability Rating 2 (CSR2) to measure the quality of land to a system using a soil health rating. The soil health rating would identify factors like water peculation and the amount of organic matter.

Meanwhile, as a member of the Agriculture Committee for the Iowa Legislature, Shipley said the committee frequently discusses the threat of foreign animal diseases with the United States Department of Agriculture. At this time, Shipley said the most significant of those diseases would be African Swine Fever.

“If the African Swine Fever should ever be found on one small pig someplace in Iowa, it could make COVID look like a bad cold,” Shipley said.

Shipley said the economic impact of such a finding in Iowa would be far reaching because the trucking industry would be come to halt. This, in turn, would create challenges for producers to feed their livestock and could lead to the closure of packing plants in the state.

“It would be a disaster we can’t even fathom,” Shipley said. “We put money into foreign animal disease issues, and probably put more every year just to have people in place and take precautions. Biosecurity is something we just don’t think about very much, but we’re thinking about it a lot more.”

Shipley said Iowa learned the importance of biosecurity the hard way with the emergence of avian influenza since Iowa produces more grain chickens than any other state in the country.

A new tax structure being developed in Iowa would also benefit rural residents, Shipley said. The tax plan would provide incentives for citizens to stay in the state once they retire.

Following the legislative overview presented by Shipley, Mussman concluded the meeting by providing a commodities outlook for 2022. Focusing on corn, soybean and wheat markets, Mussman said farmers need to balance expectations with reality when making important financial decisions.

“As we start 2022, the corn market is making new highs. November beans are making new highs,” Mussman said. “Yes, I think our goal should be to have something better, whether it’s yield, or profit, or growth or whatever your judgment of improvement is on your farm. But, in reality, we might have to go through some times in 2022 that are not quite that line straight up.”

Part of why corn markets are strong, Mussman said, is because high fertilizer prices are driving up grain prices. At the same time, he said there is strong demand for corn from the ethanol market and the feeder sector.

A lack of producers currently selling their corn supplies is also creating increased demand. As a result, prices have increased.

However, the status of the soybean market is not quite as bright as the corn markets. Mussman said United States Soybean exports are 24% behind where they were a year ago.

Contributing to the decline is the fact Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans have been lacking. At the same time, Mussman said the production of soybeans in South America is growing. In fact, Brazil is expected to see record production levels.

The decline in soybean exports is further being completed by the strength of the United States dollar. Mussman said this is actually hurting producers because it is cheaper for countries like China to purchase the soybeans they are importing from South America.

“Starting off behind, our chances of finishing ahead are probably not great,” Mussman said.

As for wheat, Mussman said there are two important factors for producers to consider when evaluating that market. The first is the challenging weather conditions primary wheat producing sections of the United States, as well as Australia and Canada, have experienced.

Rising tensions between Russia and the Ukraine are also creating questions about future exports of the crop.