Lisle Corp. requests city assist with expansion

Lisle Corporation is planning to expand its Clarinda facilities and has asked the city for its assistance in completing the proposed project.

Lisle Corporation Chairman John Lisle met with the Clarinda City Council July 27 to review the expansion. As part of the project, Lisle asked the council to approve paving a section of South Seventh Street.

A family-owned company, Lisle Corporation has been a staple of the manufacturing industry in Clarinda since 1903. The company is renowned for the production of Jeepers Creepers and other automotive related products.

“The relationship between Lisle Corporation and EZ Way, and the city government and city management, for 120 years next year, has been outstanding. It’s been a great relationship and we appreciate that. There are other places we might have been where we wouldn’t have had that cooperation. Boy does it make a difference. That’s why, whenever we make an acquisition, we bring it here because we don’t want to manage it somewhere else,” Lisle said.

The key component of the expansion project, Lisle said, would be the installation of a new steel building, measuring approximately 33,000 square feet, for the assembly department. The building would be located south of East Stuart Street between South Ninth Street and South Seventh Street.

“We get a chance, here, to correct some inefficiency,” Lisle said. “It saves us one handling, and handling doesn’t do anything for you except raise your costs. So, that’s why this is important.”

Although the new building has been ordered, Lisle said delivery of the building is not expected until March or April of 2023. This will allow the company time to move approximately 1,000 cubic yards of dirt to prepare the site for the installation of the building. The dirt work is expected to get underway in late August.

In the past, Lisle said the city has helped Lisle Corporation with some of its infrastructure needs. Therefore, he said the company is again turning to the city to assist with paving 760 feet of South Seventh Street. Currently, South Seventh Street is a gravel road.

“It’s something you need and, obviously, give a lot to the town as far as equipment and stuff. So, it’s not a crazy ask,” Council Member Jamie Shore said.

Lisle said this street is used by truckers delivering materials to the company. Generally, he said the trucks make their way from the bypass to South Ninth Street, then turn onto East Garfield Street and continue east to South Seventh Street.

“What we can then do is have them pull past and then back up. There are already an existing 10-foot overhead door and a dock that are in place there now,” Lisle said. “It would be much more efficient if we unloaded the goods we’re going to be using here.”

Since the street would only be used by Lisle Corporation, Lisle said a crowned 24-foot wide concrete street would meet the needs of the company. To save the city some money on the project, Lisle said he did not believe the installation of curbs and gutters would be necessary because of the natural drainage of the location leading to storm sewer intakes.

“I went down South Seventh Street this week and it is, without a doubt, rough. Very rough,” Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said. “So, I agree with you John. If you’re going to be doing some kind of expansion in that area, the street will need to be improved.”

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said he would start discussion with the engineering firm used by the city to determine what improvements would need to be made to the street.