Lighted Christmas Parade celebrates 30th Anniversary

A busy schedule of summer and fall activities planned by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce will culminate in November with the 30th Annual Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade.

Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell met with the Clarinda City Council April 27 to review the events planned for this year. Farwell also requested the closure of streets related to the various activities.

“On behalf of the Chamber, I would like to thank the city of Clarinda and staff for all your help with our annual events,” Farwell said.

The Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, from 6-8 p.m. The parade around the downtown square will begin at 6 p.m. at 13th and Washington Streets. The parade line-up will be at 13th and Main Streets.

The snow or rain date for the Lighted Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26.

Farwell said the first event scheduled for this summer will be the 8th Annual Cruzin’ Clarinda car show and parade. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4. More than 175 motorized vehicles are expected to participate.

A free “Show and Shine” car show will be held on the east, west and south sides of the Clarinda square from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be additional parking on Main Street between 14th and 15th Streets as well as 15th Street between Main and Stuart Streets. Registration for the show will be held from 9-11 a.m.

The Cruzin’ Clarinda Parade will then follow at 4 p.m. Vehicles will begin lining up for the parade at 3:30 p.m. at 13th and Washington Streets.

Next, the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree will be held Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The downtown square and appropriate intersections along the parade route will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

The 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival will follow on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. No parking will be allowed on South Sixth Street between Grant Stuart Streets that day. Temporary directional signage will also be placed along the route for the shuttle bus that will be available.

In other business Wednesday, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon presented a training session for the city council on municipal securities disclosures. The training is conducted every two years and focuses on the proper reporting of financial information by cities, school districts and counties.