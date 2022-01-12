Lied Public Library receives national grant

Lied Public Library - Clarinda has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library identify needed services and programs for seniors, work with community partners to fill those needs and increase awareness of existing library and community services and programs.

“It’s wonderful news that the library was selected for this grant,” said Library Director Andrew Hoppmann. “This project will enable the library to get to know our residents and seniors better and help us and our community partners build a happier and healthier Clarinda for our families.”

As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a community conversation with residents about aging and use the grant funds to host a community book discussion, community conservations and provide technology to seniors to access library resources.

In 2018 Iowa ranked 17th nationwide in the percentage of population 65 and older and the projected population of those 65 and older is expected to grow to above 687,787 for Iowa in 2050. As the population continues to grow older, especially in rural areas like Clarinda, there appears to be a growing need for increased services to senior residents in our community. Furthermore, it is even more difficult to provide services and programs to the senior population given how the pandemic has impacted services. The hope of this project is that Clarinda will benefit from these discussions as they will help guide the library and partner community organizations, as they seek to develop and reinvigorate programs, services and partnerships to better meet the needs of those 65 and older. Our ultimate goals are to keep seniors in our community healthy, active and engaged in their daily lives…making them happier, creating a sense of belonging and connecting them with others

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Andrew Hoppmann at 712-542-2416, or visit www.clarindapubliclibrary.org for more information.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”