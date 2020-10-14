Lied Public Library opens StoryWalk at Clarinda City Park

The Lied Public Library of Clarinda is excited to partner to provide a permanent StoryWalk along the walking trail at City Park.
A StoryWalk® is a fun and educational resource for children and adults to enjoy literacy, physical activity and the outdoors all at the same time. A StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book and as you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. Pages from a book will be mounted on posts in City Park allowing visitors to walk along the path, read the story, and participate in engaging learning activities that build essential literacy skills.
StoryWalk® FAQ’s
Where is StoryWalk®?
Located in City Park. Participants are encouraged to park near the orange playground. Each display is numbered 1-20.
How long is StoryWalk®?
StoryWalk® is about .5 of a mile. There are 20 post to be read in total.
How long will StoryWalk® be available?
StoryWalk® at City Park a permanent installation. Books will be changed periodically.
Can I check out the book on display?
Generally the library should have a copy of the book in its collection.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.”
StoryWalks® have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including: Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea! They are always received with appreciation.
For more information, please visit the Lied Public Library website at: www.clarindapubliclibrary.org/storywalk.
