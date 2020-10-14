Lied Public Library opens StoryWalk at Clarinda City Park

A StoryWalk® is a fun and educational resource for children and adults to enjoy literacy, physical activity and the outdoors all at the same time. A StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book and as you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. Pages from a book will be mounted on posts in City Park allowing visitors to walk along the path, read the story, and participate in engaging learning activities that build essential literacy skills.