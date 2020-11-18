Lied Public Library offers Scholastic Teachables

Children can learn from home with free worksheets, lessons, mini books and more with Scholastic Teachables, offered by the Lied Public Library – Clarinda.

Homeschooling, eLearning and hybrid models of instruction have become the new normal during COVID-19, so the Lied Public Library is excited to help by now offering Scholastic Teachables.

This online service, available at clarindapubliclibrary.org, provides free educational worksheets, lessons, mini-books and more for children in Pre-K through sixth grade. A library card is required to sign into the service.

Scholastic Teachables provides access to more than 30,000 resources for students, with 100s more added each month, including activity sheets and lesson plans covering all subjects and themes.

Additional offerings include more than 2,000 mini books and a virtual file cabinet for planning ahead and organizing favorite teaching tools. These resources were developed by teachers and curriculum specialists vetted by Scholastic.

For information, visit clarindapubliclibrary.org or call (712) 542-2416.