 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied Public Library launches outdoor concert series
0 comments
top story

Lied Public Library launches outdoor concert series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Standard Lied Library Pavillion

The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will be hosting its first Outdoor Library Community Concert of 2021 at 2 p.m. May 15 at the library pavilion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joining the library for the outdoor concert will be Clarinda High School senior Damon Nally. The concert is free and will be held inside the library in the event of rain.

Guests attending the event are asked to please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the concert.

The 2021 Outdoor Concert Series is made possible by donations to the Clarinda (Lied) Public Library Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics