Lied Public Library launches outdoor concert series

The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will be hosting its first Outdoor Library Community Concert of 2021 at 2 p.m. May 15 at the library pavilion.

Joining the library for the outdoor concert will be Clarinda High School senior Damon Nally. The concert is free and will be held inside the library in the event of rain.

Guests attending the event are asked to please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the concert.

The 2021 Outdoor Concert Series is made possible by donations to the Clarinda (Lied) Public Library Foundation.