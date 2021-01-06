Lied Public Library launches Dial-A-Story program

The Lied Public Library of Clarinda has launched a new Dial-A-Story service. With most library programs being conducted online due to COVID-19 the need to provide service to those in our community with limited technology access became apparent.

The Dial-A-Story service is intended for all ages. From toddlers to older adults, anyone can dial in to hear stories read aloud. There will also be a featured community reader each month. One may at times also hear jokes, songs, poems, short stories and more.

The only thing needed to use this service is a telephone. Dial-A-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 712-850-7500. Callers can choose from 10 different options.

“We really wanted to expand our services to those that may not have an internet connection or the ability to come into the library. Some older adults have limited technology skills or may be isolated at home and this service is a way to maintain a connection to the library” said library director Andrew Hoppmann.

The story lineup will change each month so you’ll always be able to find something new to listen to.

To call into the Dial-A-Story service call 712-850-7500 or visit www.clarindapubliclibrary.org/dial for more information.