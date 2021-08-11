Lied Public Library hosts program on ‘Fashions to Die For’

Historian Kathy Wilson will bring her program “Fashions to Die For” to the Lied Public Library in Clarinda at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Wilson makes history come to life on the subject of 18th and 19th Century fashions. She reveals the deadly secrets hiding behind the fabulous Victorian styles.

Did you know that clothing of that time made people sick, broke bones, and even killed people? In addition, Wilson will discuss topics including whether it was possible for Scarlett O’Hara to have an 18 inch waist.

The program is free to the public and will also be accessible via ZOOM. Contact the library to request the ZOOM link.

A professional historian and educator, Wilson believes learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. To prove that point, she draws on more than 20 years of experience to create programs that engage and entertain as well as educate her audiences.

Wilson received her BA in History from Bemidji State University in Minnesota, before traveling to England where she completed her Masters at the University of York. She is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Iowa and specializes in 18th and 19th-century British-American social history. Her dissertation investigates the role of kinship networks in the social transformations of Catholic families, 1760-1850.