Lied Public Library delivers significant return on investment

“COVID had really taken a dive to things like visits, but things like our checkouts, proportionately they haven’t gone down as much as visits. So what that tells me is although fewer people may be coming into the library, those that do are checking out more things,” Hoppmann said.

Hoppmann also noted people took advantage of the eBook providers the library utilizes to check out books remotely rather than getting hard copies from the library. A total of 9,662 eBooks were loaned out during the year, which was a 17% increase over the year before.

Another area were the Lied Public Library felt the impact of the pandemic was in the amount of programming and events the library offered. Hoppmann said the library held 170 programs with 3,373 people attending.

“Normally we have about 100 to 110 kids are our programs over the summer and we weren’t able to do that. But we were able to do a lot of other things,” Hoppmann said. “We were doing programming in person up until March 17, but then we’ve done online programming. We’ve done some outreach programs and we’ve done some socially distanced programming using the space here. So we’re learning a lot of new things just like everyone else.”