Lied Public Library delivers significant return on investment

Users of the Lied Public Library in Clarinda were able to save more than $1 million in 2020 because of the various recourses and services available at the library.
Library Director Andrew Hoppmann shared the 2020 annual report for the Lied Public Library with the Clarinda City Council during its Jan. 27 meeting. Hoppmann said every $1 spent on the library last year resulted in a $3.79 return on investment.
“Our computer tracks how many books are checked out. So it actually looks at how much the library paid for that book and says (for example) you saved $14.99 by checking out that book because you didn’t have to buy it,” Hoppmann said.
However, the public benefits the library provides go far beyond just checking out books. The Lied Public Library also offers access to meeting rooms and special programs. Those programs, along with providing digital and WiFi access and other digital usage, are intended to help develop literary and technology skills in the community.
“The mission of the library is to enrich the community through access to library services and cultural opportunities,” Hoppmann said.
Along with Hoppmann, the library has a staff of eight other employees. They include Marissa Gruber, who oversees youth services, and circulation librarian Karen Brandt. Library assistants are Jayne Davidson, Emily Wagoner and Katie Hazelwood. Madalynn Fulk, Justin Brandt and Chloe Verwers serve as pages.
Governing the operation of the library is Board of Trustees. Serving on the board are president Ruth Falk, vice president Phil Tornholm, secretary Allie Wellhausen, Alan Ascherl, Joy Nordyke, Paul Jones, Ed Geeding, Tara Keller and Beth Rarick.
In addition, the Clarinda (Lied) Public Library Foundation is a private, non-profit organization formed for creative and educational purposes. Serving on the Library Foundation are Rarick, Nordyke, Wellhausen, Joe Lucas and Nancy Brown. Meanwhile, the Friends of the Library is chaired by Michelle Walter, with Janet Price serving as treasurer, and consists of approximately 25 volunteer members.
During 2020, Hoppmann said the library operated on a balanced budget of $345,222. That budget included a $278,382 appropriation from the city of Clarinda to go along with an appropriation of $13,940 from Page County. A library levy also generated $35,309 in revenue, while the facility received $4,471 in state funding.
There were 23,067 visitors to the Lied Public Library in 2020 with 5,129 people holding library cards. Hoppmann said a total of 56,036 items were borrowed from the library last year.
However, Hoppmann said those numbers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the library was forced to close to the public March 16 and did not reopen to foot traffic until June 1. In an effort to offset the closure, the library launched a curbside deliver service that was started in late March.
“COVID had really taken a dive to things like visits, but things like our checkouts, proportionately they haven’t gone down as much as visits. So what that tells me is although fewer people may be coming into the library, those that do are checking out more things,” Hoppmann said.
Hoppmann also noted people took advantage of the eBook providers the library utilizes to check out books remotely rather than getting hard copies from the library. A total of 9,662 eBooks were loaned out during the year, which was a 17% increase over the year before.
Another area were the Lied Public Library felt the impact of the pandemic was in the amount of programming and events the library offered. Hoppmann said the library held 170 programs with 3,373 people attending.
“Normally we have about 100 to 110 kids are our programs over the summer and we weren’t able to do that. But we were able to do a lot of other things,” Hoppmann said. “We were doing programming in person up until March 17, but then we’ve done online programming. We’ve done some outreach programs and we’ve done some socially distanced programming using the space here. So we’re learning a lot of new things just like everyone else.”
During the presentation Hoppmann also reviewed some of the new services the library was able to add in 2020. These included the construction of two Free Little Libraries by Mike Kurtz that have been placed in the community; the creation of a StoryWalk at businesses on the square and a permanent StoryWalk located along the recreational trail at Clarinda City Park; the launch of the Dial-A-Story program; the Read Squared and Scholastic Teachables online programs; and the purchase of eight WiFi hot spots that can be checked out from the library.
Hoppmann concluded the report by outlining some of the future goals for the library. Those goals include finishing a project to update the carpet at the facility; focusing on offering hybrid programming; finding new ways to utilize the outdoor spaces at the library; increasing the connections and partnerships the library has with the community; and continuing to provide the public with responsive and easy access to the library.