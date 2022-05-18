Lied Library hosts poetry workshop, concert

Join the Lied Public Library this Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. 10 a.m. for a poetry workshop for all ages with Iowa’s Poet Laureate Debra Marquart.

Marquart is a Distinguished Professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University and Iowa’s Poet Laureate. She will share some poems and explore different poetry styles. Her work explores the relationship between the spoken word, the literary arts, storytelling and music.

Then, participants will have a chance to hone their own writing skills. Marquart will also present a public reading and concert later in the day at 2 pm. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their poems displayed in the Story Walk along the Community Trail at City Park.

The outdoor community concert will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Also a singer-songwriter, Marquart fuses poetry, music, and storytelling in her performances. The program may also include readings from local individuals as well.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs. The concert is free and will be held inside the library in the event of rain. The Outdoor Community Concert Series is sponsored by the Clarinda (Lied) Public Library Foundation.

In addition, the library is excited to display works of poetry along the Story Walk from May 25 through June 30 from local, regional and national poets. The library is collecting local works of poetry to display, if you have a poem you’d like to share please send it to the library at library@clarindapubliclibrary.org. For more information please call 712-542-2416.

Marquart will also be the featured reader for June of the Dial-A-Story program.