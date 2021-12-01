Library schedules free holiday concert

Join the library and Friends of the Library for a special holiday concert on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

The Bethesda Recorders and Handbell Choir will host a wonderful concert for the community followed by the Clarinda Community High School Brass Quintet. The concert is free and everyone is encouraged to attend, relax, and enjoy some light refreshments. Contact the library with questions.

Also be sure come into the library between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18 to enter a drawing to win either an Amazon Kindle Fire tablet or Beats Active Noise Cancelling Studio Buds. The drawing will be held Dec. 20 and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.