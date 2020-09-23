Library offers ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’

The Lied Public Library of Clarinda is offering the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten for children ranging in age from infants to pre-kindergarten.
One thousand seems like an awfully big number, but to library staff, it’s only the beginning.
This month the Lied Public Library launched a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to promote kindergarten readiness and early literacy.
Parents can sign up online and track the number and titles of books they read to their kids. The goal is to reach 1,000 before children start kindergarten. This can easily accomplish by reading three books per day for one year or one book per day for three years says Library Director Andrew Hoppmann.
The program was created by the 1,000 Books Foundation based in Nevada and it has been rolled out to hundreds of libraries across the United States.
Parents and caregivers are the generally the first step in a child’s education before they are enrolled in school. According to the foundation, reading books together is an easy and effective way to increase literacy and kindergarten readiness.
“Many studies have shown the earlier you start reading to kids and the more you read to them, there’s educational benefits that last their whole lives,” Hoppmann said.
Parents can register online at the library’s website or download the app READsquared. After children reach the 1,000 book goal, parents can continue to track their progress in the app and aim for an even higher goal. Prizes will also be offered to children who reach 500 and 1,000 books to incentivize them to continue the program.
Hoppmann says that you can log the same book over and over as “most children have their favorite book and you end up reading it 2-3 times every night, we’ll that book counts multiple times, after all the program is about engagement.”
The program is self-paced and could take a few months or a few years. Those interested in enrolling can sign up at www.clarindapubliclibrary.org or contacting the library at 712-542-2416.
