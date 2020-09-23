Library offers ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lied Public Library of Clarinda is offering the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten for children ranging in age from infants to pre-kindergarten.

One thousand seems like an awfully big number, but to library staff, it’s only the beginning.

This month the Lied Public Library launched a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to promote kindergarten readiness and early literacy.

Parents can sign up online and track the number and titles of books they read to their kids. The goal is to reach 1,000 before children start kindergarten. This can easily accomplish by reading three books per day for one year or one book per day for three years says Library Director Andrew Hoppmann.

The program was created by the 1,000 Books Foundation based in Nevada and it has been rolled out to hundreds of libraries across the United States.

Parents and caregivers are the generally the first step in a child’s education before they are enrolled in school. According to the foundation, reading books together is an easy and effective way to increase literacy and kindergarten readiness.